MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Aviditi Advisors. Aviditi Advisors is a premier alternative investment bank providing full lifecycle services to financial sponsors, global alternative investment managers and limited partner investors. The firm was co-founded by Ryan Schlitt and John Robertshaw, who have more than 50 years of combined experience as senior management members of leading private placement and advisory groups. Aviditi Advisors will operate as Piper Sandler's private capital advisory group.

Piper Sandler was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Mayer Brown LLP and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods served as advisors to Aviditi Advisors in connection with the transaction.

