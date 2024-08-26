SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Global Advisors, Inc, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced a strategic investment in Raiz Invest Limited (ASX: RZI), a leading Australian fintech platform that helps customers grow their wealth by helping them to save and invest. The parties have entered into an equity investment agreement (the "Initial Share Purchase") as part of a strategic relationship pursuant to which State Street Global Advisors will acquire approximately 5 percent of Raiz's share capital through a placement.

In addition, the strategic relationship will see State Street Global Advisors' trusted brand and deep knowledge of markets come together with Raiz's mobile-first platform, which helps Australian retail investors with micro-investments primarily in exchange-traded funds (ETF) and model portfolios. Leveraging State Street Global Advisors' international library of resources, insights and trends, Raiz customers will have access to a broader array of financial literacy content and investment education tools.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Raiz, a proven fintech leader in bringing important tools and educational resources to investors across the region. This strategic investment reinforces our strategy to join forces with wealth firms who share our commitment to help investors globally manage their investments and savings for retirement," said Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO for State Street Global Advisors.

State Street Global Advisors' SPDR® S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX: STW) is currently the largest single fund holding in the model investment portfolios provided by Raiz to its customers. The asset manager's SPDR® MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (ASX: SYI) and SPDR® S&P® Global Dividend Fund (ASX: WDIV) are also available on Raiz.

State Street Global Advisors Head of Intermediary Asia Pacific, Meaghan Victor, said deepening the existing relationship with Raiz reinforces State Street Global Advisors' commitment to the Australian market. "This investment is a natural extension of the successful relationship we have enjoyed with Raiz since launch in 2016. Both of us share a passion for making financial tools and solutions accessible to all investors, and through this strategic arrangement we will leverage our respective capabilities to help Australian investors plan and save for retirement."

Raiz Managing Director and CEO, Brendan Malone, said the strategic relationship would see Raiz and State Street Global Advisors work more closely together to create innovative savings and investment insights and education for customers. "From learning about investments in ETFs through to more complex investment strategies such as superannuation retirement portfolios, we look forward to continuing our relationship with State Street Global Advisors on educational tools for all stages of a customer lifecycle.

"Raiz's Australian customers, who range from beginners to experienced investors, will benefit significantly from the global resources that we can provide through this strategic arrangement. Between Raiz's technology and State Street Global Advisors' global investment capabilities and markets expertise, there are great opportunities for innovation in the Raiz product offering."

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world's governments, institutions, and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis, and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As pioneers in index and ETF investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world's fourth-largest asset manager* with US$4.42 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/23.

†This figure is presented as of June 30, 2024 and includes ETF AUM of $1,393.92 billion USD of which approximately $69.35 billion USD is in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

About Raiz Invest Limited

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX: RZI) is a multi-award-winning micro-investing and fintech platform to help all Australians create wealth. Raiz pioneered the 'Round-Up' concept in Australia - where everyday purchases are rounded-up to the next dollar and the difference is invested into a Raiz Invest account - opening opportunities for first-time investors.

Since launching in 2016, Raiz has led the market by offering innovative products and features alongside an advanced user experience and exceptional customer service. With 9 diverse portfolios to choose from, users of the Raiz platform can invest in up to 75 of the most recognised stocks on the ASX, ETFs, Bitcoin, and the Raiz Residential Property Fund, from as little as $5. Products range from Raiz Kids to Raiz Invest Super with a product to suit every life stage.

Raiz has also launched sophisticated products, like the customisable Plus portfolio to accommodate investors at all levels of experience and risk appetite. Raiz remains the number one investment app. To find out more, please visit www.raizinvest.com.

Important Risk Disclosures

Issued by State Street Global Advisors, Australia Limited (AFSL Number 238 276,ABN 42 003 914 225) ("SSGA, AL"). Registered office: Level 14, 420 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia · Telephone: 612 9240-7600 · Web: www.ssga.com/au.

State Street Global Advisors, Australia Services Limited (AFSL number 274900 ABN 16 108 671 441) ("SSGA, ASL") is the Responsible Entity and issuer of units in the State Street SPDR ETFs which are Australian Registered managed investment schemes quoted on the AQUA market of the ASX or listed on the ASX.

SSGA, ASL is the AQUA Product Issuer for the CHESS Depositary Interests (or "CDIs") created over Interests in SPY which were first quoted on the AQUA market of the ASX on 13 Oct 2014. State Street Global Advisors Trust Company (ARBN 619 273 817) is the trustee of, and the issuer of interests in, the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust, an ETF registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and principally listed and traded on NYSE Arca, Inc. under the symbol "SPY".

SSGA, AL is the investment manager for the State Street ETF Model Portfolios which include State Street SPDR ETFs and other third party ETFs. State Street does not manage the accounts of retail investors pursuant to the model portfolio strategies and the strategies are only available to retail investors through various Providers that offer account management and other services to retail investors.

This material is general information only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation or needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you. You should seek professional advice and consider the product disclosure statement and target market determination, available at www.ssga.com/au, before deciding whether to acquire or continue to hold units in an ETF. This material should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell a security.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. ETFs typically invest by sampling an index, holding a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

SPDR®, Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, ASX® is a registered trademark of the ASX Operations Pty Ltd, these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sub-licensed for use to State Street Global Advisors, ASL. MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI Inc.("MSCI"). MSCI and the MSCI index names are service mark(s) of MSCI or its affiliates and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by State Street. SPDR products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by any of these entities and none of these entities bear any liability with respect to the ETFs or make any representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units in the ETFs issued by State Street Global Advisors, ASL.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA, ASL's express written consent.

© 2024 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

6943291.1.1.GBL.RTL Exp. Date: 08/31/2025

