Battery storage accounted for the second-largest share of newly operating generating capacity in the United States in the first half of 2024. If all planned additions come online, this year could see a record amount of battery storage capacity added to the grid, totaling 15 GW. From pv magazine ESS News Battery storage was the second-largest contributor of utility-scale electric generating capacity in the United States during the first half of 2024, accounting for 4. 2 GW. According to the US Energy Information Administration's "Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory," developers and ...

