Adyen N.V.: Tom Adams to join as new Adyen Chief Technology Officer

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) announced today that Tom Adams will join Adyen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Adams will be succeeding Alexander Matthey, who after a decade of building Adyen will conclude his tenure later this year."As we look at the opportunity ahead, we find ourselves in a key position to solve for the continued complexity that we see in the payments landscape," says Pieter van der Does, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Adyen. "With Tom's experience in building and leading a global engineering organization, as well as driving product innovation at scale, we look forward to his contributions as we advance the benefits of our single platform."Adams will join Adyen from Cash App, a consumer business vertical of Block, where he served as Head of Engineering for four years. In the role as CTO at Adyen, Adams will oversee the strategic and technological vision of Adyen's single platform which encompasses payments, data and financial products."As the financial services industry continues to digitalize, and as we see shopper expectations continue to evolve, there is immense opportunity to drive innovation in this space," said Adams. ''I look forward to joining this exceptional team to help continue to execute on Adyen's long-term growth ambitions and to drive customer-led innovations at scale."Adams' appointment has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) and is subject to approval by shareholders at an upcoming EGM - a convening notice for which will be sent out in the coming period.About AdyenAdyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.Important Legal InformationThis press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).Any person who comes into possession of this document must inform themselves about and comply with any legal restrictions governing possession, distribution, or use of the document.Forward-looking statements are not facts and only represent the current views and assumptions of Adyen N.V. ("Adyen") regarding future events, many of which are by nature inherently uncertain and beyond Adyen's control. Factors that could cause actual results to deviate materially from those anticipated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic, demographic and political conditions and risks, actions taken and policies applied by governments, financial regulators and private organizations (including payment schemes and credit rating agencies), market conditions and turbulence in financial and other markets, and the success of Adyen in managing the related risks. Subject to statutory obligations, Adyen does not intend to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statements were made, and assumes no obligation to do so.Adyen does not consent to, authorize, endorse, support, encourage, or participate in, directly or indirectly, unsponsored depository receipt ("DR") programs regarding Adyen securities. Adyen specifically disclaims any liability whatsoever arising out of or in connection with any unsponsored DR program.