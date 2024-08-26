Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 09:54 Uhr
217 Leser
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Delivers Customized Electric Excavators to Europe, Boosting Eco-Friendly Construction

XCMG is committed to continuously developing tailored product lines to cater to the increasing demand for electric power engineering equipment in Europe.

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (XCMG, SHE: 000425), a leading construction machinery manufacturer, has recently shipped 5 units of customized XE19E electric excavators to Germany. This move aligns with the increasing demand for emission-reducing construction equipment in urban projects across Europe.

The delivery of these electric excavators marks a significant stride in meeting the stringent emissions regulations promulgated by European cities. The XE19E model, first unveiled at bauma Munich in 2022 among 13 specially designed excavators for the region, features advanced capabilities such as fast charging that enhance operational efficiency and adaptability to diverse working conditions.

A Batch of XE19E, Electric Excavators Tailor-Made for European Market Have Been Delivered to Germany.

This European customized model includes over-the-air software upgrade functions, tailored to meet regional operational needs. Its operational capabilities will greatly boost excavation efficiency, reducing energy costs by 70% compared to traditional diesel engines.

  • The XE19E operates on a 51.2V low-voltage platform equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries, ensuring zero carbon emissions while maintaining high safety standards.
  • This model is particularly suited for noise-sensitive areas due to its low vibration and noise levels.
  • Key hydraulic components utilize cutting-edge technology that minimizes energy consumption while maximizing response speed and control precision. The synergy between the electric motor and hydraulic systems optimizes energy utilization, providing sufficient flow to all working devices, which enhances overall work efficiency.
  • Additionally, the excavator's boom can swing laterally, and it features telescopic undercarriage that improves adaptability across various terrains.
  • Structural optimizations along with ergonomic design enhancements ensure reliability during prolonged operations while improving operator comfort and convenience.
  • The versatility of the XE19E allows it to perform multiple functions such as trench digging, dredging, hole drilling and tree planting, suitable for scenarios ranging from vegetable greenhouses, landscaping, food processing, indoor demolition, to farmland plowing.

The XE19E electric excavator is the latest electric-powered equipment delivered by XCMG Machinery this year. In 2023 alone, XCMG's revenue from new energy products reached USD $1.8 billion, accounting for over 12% of its total sales revenue with an impressive growth rate of 101%. As a leader in the industry chain, XCMG has mobilized more than 300 upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy sector. The company has significantly contributed towards achieving an annual output value exceeding around USD $2.8 billion within this ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489261/A_Batch_XE19E_Electric_Excavators_Tailor_Made_European_Market_Have_Been.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-customized-electric-excavators-to-europe-boosting-eco-friendly-construction-302230261.html

