Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 11:18 Uhr
101 Leser
Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 34, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 19, 2024, and August 23 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price per
day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value
(SEK):

August 19, 2024

54,000

297.9764

16,090,726

August 20, 2024

54,000

297.1247

16,044,734

August 21, 2024

54,000

297.9360

16,088,544

August 22, 2024

54,000

300.7551

16,240,775

August 23, 2024

54,000

301.5619

16,284,343

Total accumulated during week 34, 2024

270,000

299.0708

80,749,121

Total accumulated during the buyback program

2,646,000

289.6192

766,332,392

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 23, 2024, to 2,646,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-34--2024,c4028506

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4028506/2961702.pdf

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 34, 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4028506/81a12f8a42c8c329.pdf

Essity transactions week 34

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-34-2024-302230318.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
