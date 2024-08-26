Colorado Springs solar cell plant halted as Swiss-German PV manufacturer announces company restructuring plans. Planned capacity expansion at Arizona module production plant also put on hold. Existing cell production site in Thalheim, Germany, to remain part of Meyer Burger operations. Meyer Burger has canceled plans to open a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in the United States. In a statement, the Swiss-German PV manufacturer said construction of the plant at Colorado Springs is no longer financially viable. The board of directors has also instructed company management to draw up a comprehensive ...

