GHK Capital Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Horizon Group

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it recently completed the acquisition of Horizon Group ("Horizon" or the "Company"). Founded in 1970 and based in Jamaica, NY, Horizon is a leading global provider of specialized international freight forwarding focused on time-critical marine spare parts logistics. Operating out of over 30 locations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Horizon offers services spanning multimodal logistics for marine spares, supplies, and equipment and port agency solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

GHK's investment in Horizon will enable the Company to accelerate the expansion of its global operations, drive profitability improvements, and enhance its value proposition for its customers while continuing to pursue inorganic growth opportunities across a highly fragmented landscape.

Gil Klemann, Managing Partner of GHK, said, "We are excited to announce the completion of our acquisition of Horizon Group, a leader in the specialized marine spare parts logistics space. Steve and his team have built an impressive company with an inspiring culture and a stellar reputation for quality service and commitment to customers. We look forward to partnering with Steve and his team to invest in the Company, its people, and its technology to drive continued growth and long-term success."

"We are truly grateful to be partnering with GHK, a firm that shares the same values, culture, and vision for our business," said Horizon CEO, Steve Leondis. "During the past 54 years, we have been fortunate to build a business that dedicates our focus solely on the needs of our customers while expanding our presence from a regional player to a global leader. We are incredibly proud of the Company's achievements to-date and believe that this partnership with GHK positions us well to build on that foundation for continued success in the future."

Horizon was advised by Jefferies LLC and represented by DLA Piper LLP. GHK was advised by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Horizon Group

Founded in 1970, Horizon is a leading global provider of specialized international freight forwarding focused on time-critical marine spare parts logistics. Operating out of over 30 locations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Horizon offers services spanning multimodal logistics for marine spares, supplies, and equipment and port agency solutions. Over its more than five-decade history, Horizon has established a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service, creating a brand name known for consistent quality. To learn more about Horizon, please visit www.haf.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK, please visit www.ghk.com.

