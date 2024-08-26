Anzeige
26.08.2024 12:02 Uhr
Dealers United to Showcase Industry-Leading Digital Marketing Solutions at Digital Dealer Conference & Expo 2024 in Las Vegas

Get Involved for Expert Insights, TikTok Mastery, and an Evening of Fun and Prizes at Topgolf

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Dealers United, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for automotive dealerships, is exhibiting at the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo, scheduled from October 8-10 in Las Vegas. Dealers United is offering exciting activities designed to equip car dealerships with the latest strategies to thrive online.

Dealers United to Showcase Industry-Leading Digital Marketing Solutions at Digital Dealer Conference

Dealers United to Showcase Industry-Leading Digital Marketing Solutions at Digital Dealer Conference
Get Involved for Expert Insights, TikTok Mastery, and an Evening of Fun and Prizes at Topgolf



Attendees are invited to Booth #207, where Dealers United will offer a "14-Point Digital Inspection," unveiling their newest SEM and SEO tools. This service provides a review of marketing efforts, focusing on enhancing local SEO and SEM, as well as optimizing social media campaigns for maximum results. Participants who book an appointment will receive an exclusive gift ($100 value). This is an opportunity to gain insights and take actionable steps to improve your dealership's online presence and sell more cars.

Dealers United will take the stage Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. with a session titled "TikTok Masterclass for Car Dealers," led by Justin Friend, Senior Vice President. This session will provide dealers with the knowledge to create engaging content, navigate TikTok's features, and use proven strategies to engage with a new generation of car buyers. This presentation includes real-life, successful video and ad examples. Given the growing influence of TikTok in digital marketing, this session is a must for any dealer.

That evening, Dealers United is hosting an event at MGM Topgolf on Tuesday, October 8, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to the party for an evening of complimentary drinks, food, and friendly competition. Swing by reserved bays to play for a range of prizes, including a custom-fitted golf club set. Passes are required for Topgolf attendance and can be claimed at Booth #207.

Whether you're looking to refine your SEO, optimize your social media, or explore new SEM advertising opportunities, Dealers United has the expertise and solutions to help you succeed.

Join us at the 2024 Digital Dealer Conference & Expo to take advantage of these opportunities to enhance your dealership's digital marketing strategy. To reserve your digital inspection, RSVP for the TikTok Masterclass, and secure your spot at the Topgolf event, visit www.dealersunited.com/dd. Don't miss out on the chance to connect with industry leaders and take your dealership's online presence to the next level.

About Dealers United:
Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and - above all - building true partnerships with dealers. To learn more, visit www.dealersunited.com.

Contact Information
Brooke Jensen
Vice President of Marketing
brooke@dealersunited.com

SOURCE: Dealers United

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
