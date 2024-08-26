Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Abu Dhabi Airports: The highest number of drones ever used in a short film tells the story of Zayed International Airport in Spectacular Aerial Display

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradition and innovation, birds of prey and drones come together for the cinematic launch of Zayed International Airport, a breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light, and space, adding a new iconic element to Abu Dhabi's skyline.

For 4,000 years, we have harnessed the flight of birds of prey to fuel life and civilisation.

By visually connecting the freedom of a Falcon's flight with the beauty of the most cutting-edge aircraft, this film celebrates the new airport's seamless operations, effortless experiences, futuristic technology and connection with nature.

The film shows how Abu Dhabi's rich culture, history and spirit of innovation have led to this moment: the launch of the most innovative travel experience of our time. It captures the beauty of the desert while celebrating innovation to reveal the majesty of the airport, rebranded with elements of the Emirati culture and encompassing the strong foundation of Arabian heritage fostered by the vision of the UAE founding father - Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Once liberated, the stately falcon mutates into a giant drone falcon that banks, beating its wings and turning toward the airport runway; it circles above and morphs into an A380, while the beauty of the terminal architecture comes into view.

Upon landing and after being welcomed to Abu Dhabi, the drone A380 morphs again into a mass of twinkling drones flying out toward the sky to compose the new logo of Zayed International Airport, encompassing elements of the rich Emirati culture, and the strong foundation of Arabian heritage fostered by the vision of the UAE founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The new identity celebrates the heritage of Abu Dhabi through shape and forms inspired by its elemental landscape and history: a traditional dhow boat, a date palm tree, the desert sun, the Qasr Al Hosn Fort and the iconic Building. The icons merge into the new logo, proudly expressing Abu Dhabi's identity while inviting passengers to write their own story.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "This video captures the sense of freedom and space of Zayed International Airport; it is a fantastic medium showcasing the blending of tradition and innovation in our stunning new terminal. Zayed International was designed to give the best user experience to passengers and partners alike, and it is poised to capture the rising tourism demand for Abu Dhabi".

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478276/Zayed_International_Airport.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478308/4851195/Abu_Dhabi_Airports_Logo.jpg

Abu Dhabi Airports Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-highest-number-of-drones-ever-used-in-a-short-film-tells-the-story-of-zayed-international-airport-in-spectacular-aerial-display-302218016.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
