PR Newswire
26.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
Scanbot SDK GmbH: Scanbot SDK achieves scanning speed breakthrough: 0.04 seconds per barcode

BONN, Germany, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK has announced that after recent improvements, its Barcode Scanner SDK is now capable of scanning up to 26 barcodes per second, taking only 0.04 seconds per barcode. This far surpasses the previous scan time of 0.2 seconds.

Scanbot SDK Scanning Speed

The company's scanning speed breakthrough is the result of continuous improvements to the SDK's underlying machine learning model and the computer vision algorithms. Yet Scanbot SDK's development team did not solely focus on the barcode scanner's speed: Its accuracy and its ability to scan barcodes in adverse conditions such as poor lighting are just as important.

"Scanning speeds are one thing," says Scanbot SDK's CTO Eduard Frank. "But an enterprise-grade scanning SDK also has to have near-perfect accuracy, no matter the circumstances. Our customers expect no less, and rightfully so."

The viability of this comprehensive improvement approach became evident when Scanbot SDK built an elaborate setup to put the latest iteration of its scanner to the test: A conveyor belt moved 34 unique codes past an iPhone running the SDK at high speed for 10 seconds. The result: 260 barcodes scanned, without a single miss. Scanbot SDK published a video of this experiment on YouTube.

Another hallmark of the Scanbot Barcode Scanner SDK is its ease of integration: Thanks to well-structured documentation and responsive developer support, companies can implement the SDK's scanning capabilities in less than an hour. With the recently introduced RTU UI v.2.0, which offers app developers pre-configured, easy-to-implement user interface components for building the scanning screens, integration time can be cut down to mere minutes.

Eduard Frank is proud of the engineering team's achievements: "As developers, we know that code quality and well-thought-out documentation are key to a smooth integration process. That's why we made sure that our product is not only powerful, but also loved by fellow developers."

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick and reliable mobile data capture solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, Linux and Web. Its mobile technology helps companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 250 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

Niklas Kreck, +49 (0)228 94800044, press@scanbot.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487894/Scanbot_SDK_Scanning_Speed.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487893/Scanbot_Logo.jpg

Scanbot Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scanbot-sdk-achieves-scanning-speed-breakthrough-0-04-seconds-per-barcode-302229282.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
