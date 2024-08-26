NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Derivatives on Tokmanni Group (252/24)

As of Monday, Sep 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce standardized derivatives contracts up to and including 12-month: Options, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on TOKMAN: -- Company Name: Tokmanni Group Oyj -- Stock Class (Cash ticker): TOKMAN -- Derivatives Ticker (Short name): TOKMAN -- ISIN: FI4000197934 -- Contract Length: 12 months -- Flexibles offered: Yes -- Currency: EUR -- Risk Parameter: 14 % -- Minimum Block Size: 1 -- Minimum Deferral Size: 1000 -- Underlying Code: 17276 From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be published minimum five trading days in advance. Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday, Sep 2, 2024. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, August 30, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: - B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: - Fee Lists; - Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details); - Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1241930