Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A2AH6M | ISIN: FI4000197934 | Ticker-Symbol: TK9
Tradegate
23.08.24
09:59 Uhr
11,160 Euro
+0,060
+0,54 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2024 12:58 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Derivatives on Tokmanni Group (252/24)

As of Monday, Sep 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB,
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce standardized derivatives contracts up to and
including 12-month: Options, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on
TOKMAN: 

 -- Company Name: Tokmanni Group Oyj

 -- Stock Class (Cash ticker): TOKMAN

 -- Derivatives Ticker (Short name): TOKMAN

 -- ISIN: FI4000197934

 -- Contract Length: 12 months

 -- Flexibles offered: Yes

 -- Currency: EUR

 -- Risk Parameter: 14 %

 -- Minimum Block Size: 1

 -- Minimum Deferral Size: 1000

 -- Underlying Code: 17276


From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until the trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be
published minimum five trading days in advance. 

Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday,
Sep 2, 2024. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated
in Euro. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, August 30, 2024. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
RECEIPTS) 

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

- Fee Lists;

- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request
framework, and further details); 

- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity,
Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. 

Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

