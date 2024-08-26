The Bulgarian government has approved a memorandum of understanding with Turkey's Smart Solar Technologies AD for the construction of a solar cell and panel factory in southern Bulgaria. Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has signed an agreement with Turkey's Smart Solar Technologies AD for the construction of a new solar cell and panel factory. The company will build the manufacturing facility in the village of Elenino in southern Bulgaria, creating 812 new jobs. The government has designated the project as a priority investment, and an inter-agency working group will oversee its development. ...

