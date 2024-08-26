NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.: NAPCO Reports Record Revenues, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2024

-Net Sales for the Quarter Increase 13% to a Quarterly Record $50.3 Million -



-Net Income for the Quarter Increases 28% to a Quarterly Record $13.5 Million -



-Adjusted EBITDA* for the Quarter Increases 18% to $15.4 Million -



-4th Quarter Recurring Service Revenues Increase 27% to $20.3 Million With a Gross Margin of 90%-



-Net Sales for the Year Increase 11% to $188.8 Million -



-Net Income for the Year Increases 84% to $49.8 Million -



-Adjusted EBITDA for the Year Increases 72% to $58.9 Million -



-Board Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per share-

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter increased 13% to $50.3 million (the highest quarterly sales in the Company's history) as compared to $44.6 million for the same period last year, and net sales for the year increased 11% to a record $188.8 million as compared to $170.0 million for the same period last year.

Recurring service revenue ("RSR") for the quarter increased 27% to $20.3 million as compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year, and for the year increased 26% to $75.7 million as compared to $59.9 million last year. RSR had a prospective annual run rate of approximately $84 million based on July 2024 recurring service revenues.

Gross margin for RSR increased to 90.4% and 90.5% for the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 89% and 89%, respectively, for the same periods last year.

Gross margin for equipment revenue was 31.4% and 29.4% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 30.5% and 18.0%, respectively for the same periods last year.

Net income for the quarter increased 28% to a quarterly record $13.5 million as compared to $10.6 million for the same period a year ago. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 84% to a twelve month record $49.8 million as compared to $27.1 million for the same period last year.

Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter increased 28% to $0.36 as compared to $0.28 for the same period a year ago. Earnings per share (diluted) for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 84% to $1.34 as compared to $0.73 for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 18% to $15.4 million as compared to $13.0 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA* for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 72% to a record $58.9 million as compared to $34.3 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted)* for the quarter increased 18% to $0.41 as compared to $0.35 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted)* for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 71% to $1.59 per diluted share as compared to $0.93 for the same period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities were $97.7 million at June 30, 2024 as compared to $66.7 million at June 30, 2023, a 46% increase. The Company had no debt as of June 30, 2024.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $45.4 million as compared to $24.7 million for the same period last year.

Robust net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and growing cash reserves demonstrating strong financial health of our business, is allowing us to increase our quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share, representing a 25% sequential increase. This next dividend will be paid on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2024.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Fiscal 2024 concluded with record revenue and net income for both the 4th quarter and the full fiscal 2024 year ending June 30, 2024. The 4th quarter sales of $50.3 million was the fifteenth consecutive quarter of record sales for a quarterly reporting period. Our record quarterly net income of $13.5 million represents 27% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million for Q4 and $58.9 million for the full fiscal year and equate to a 31% EBITDA margin. Equipment revenue grew at 5% for the quarter, with gross margins on such sales sequentially increasing to 31% as compared to 29% in each of the last two quarters. Recurring service revenues, which increased 27% in Q4, was a major contributor to the year-over-year overall sales and earnings growth and represents 40% of total revenue. Gross margin for recurring service revenues remained strong at 90% and when combined with gross margin on equipment revenues of 31%, the total gross margins for Q4 amounted to 55%, which compared to 52% for last year's Q4.

We were also pleased with the increase in the recurring service revenues annual run rate, which increased to $84 million based on July 2024 recurring service revenues, compared to an annual run rate of $81 million based on April 2024 recurring service revenues.

Our balance sheet continues to get stronger, with cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities increasing 46% to $97.7 million as compared to $66.7 million at June 30, 2023, We have no debt and the net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was also strong, amounting to $45.4 million, an 84% increase over last year's level of 24.7 million.

Our Alarm Lock and Marks locking hardware lines continue to see growth in school and classroom security, healthcare, and retail loss-prevention, as well as in multi-dwelling commercial and residential applications. Locking sales in Q4 grew approximately 21% compared to last year and approximately 8% compared to Q3 and represents 71% of hardware sales. We continue to remain focused on further penetrating each of these markets.

Our recent introduction of Prima by NAPCO, a new All-in-One Panel for security, fire, video and connected home with a 5-minute installation, remains a very important focus to the Company. Our goal is for Prima to address an important mass segment of the security market, including residential and small business systems. With built-in Wi-Fi/cellular radio communications, customer alert notifications, and video and smart home subscription options for each installed system, the security dealer, as well as the Company, can add more recurring service revenue generating accounts.

NAPCO's record results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, was primarily the result of the continued growth and profitability from recurring service revenues as well as the strong sales from our Alarm Lock and Marks locking product lines. Radio sales were down 5% sequentially and 10% as compared to Q4 last year due to the continued effect of the sunsetting of 3G technology and existing radio inventory levels at some of our distributors. Radios represent 59% of Intrusion and Access Alarm Products sales and we expect inventory levels at distributors to continue to reduce and radio sales to continue to be a key contributor to our hardware sales and lead to the continued growth of our highly profitable recurring service revenues."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "Fiscal 2024 was an amazing record-breaking year where we generated net income of $49.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA* of $58.9 million and an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%. But as I have said before, there is more work to be done. While we continue to be encouraged with the gross margin for hardware sales of 31.4%, we believe this should improve further in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Our strong net income Adjusted EBITDA* and growing cash, indicate the financial strength of our business. As such, we are pleased to continue our dividend program and we will be increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share payable on September 24, 2024. As always, we will strive to accomplish our goal of continued financial strength, product innovation, technical superiority, and strong profitability, for fiscal 2025 and beyond".

Financial Results

Net sales for the quarter increased 13% to $50.3 million (the highest quarterly sales in the Company's history), as compared to $44.6 million for the same period one year ago. Net sales for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 11% to a twelve month record $188.8 million, as compared to $170 million for the same period one year ago. Research and development costs for the quarter increased 28% to $3.0 million, or 6% of net sales, as compared to $2.4 million or 5% of net sales for the same period a year ago. Research and development costs for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 15% to $10.8 million, or 6% of net sales, as compared to $9.3 million or 5% of net sales for the same period a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 22% to $10.9 million or 22% of net sales, as compared to $8.9 million, or 20% of net sales for the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 11% to $37.1 million or 20% of net sales, as compared to $33.6 million, or 20% of net sales for the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 18% to $14.0 million as compared to $11.8 million for the same period last year. Operating income for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 77% to $53.8 million as compared to $30.3 million for the same period last year. Net income for the quarter increased 28% to a quarterly record $13.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to $10.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period last year and represents 27% of net sales. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2024 increased 84% to a twelve month record of $49.8 million or $1.34 per diluted share as compared to $27.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share for the same period last year and represents 26% of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 18% to $15.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the same period last year and equates to an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%. Adjusted EBITDA* for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 increased 72% to a record $58.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, as compared to $34.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share for the same period last year and equates to an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 31%.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $97.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, other investments and marketable securities as compared to $66.7 million as of June 30, 2023. Working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) was $146.5 million at June 30, 2024 as compared with working capital of $111.7 million at June 30, 2023. Current ratio (defined as current assets divided by current liabilities) was 7.6:1 at June 30, 2024, and 6.7:1 at June 30, 2023.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET















June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



(in thousands, except share data) CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 65,341

$ 35,955 Investments - other



26,980



25,660 Marketable securities



5,398



5,136 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $32 and $131 as of June 30, 2024

and June 30, 2023, respectively



31,898



26,069 Inventories



34,804



35,062 Income tax receivable



73



75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,269



3,402 Total Current Assets



168,763



131,359 Inventories - non-current



15,109



13,287 Property, plant and equipment, net



9,077



9,308 Intangible assets, net



3,602



3,939 Deferred income taxes



5,428



2,652 Operating lease - Right-of-use asset



5,487



5,797 Other assets



286



312 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 207,752

$ 166,654













CURRENT LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 7,977

$ 8,061 Accrued expenses



10,345



8,079 Accrued salaries and wages



3,907



3,546 Total Current Liabilities



22,229



19,686 Accrued income taxes



1,122



1,110 Operating lease liability



5,512



5,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES



28,863



26,485 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14)











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30,

2024 and June 30, 2023; 39,768,186 and 39,663,812 shares issued; and 36,874,471 and

36,770,097 shares outstanding, respectively.



398



397 Additional paid-in capital



23,712



21,553 Retained earnings



174,300



137,740 Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (2,893,715 shares)



(19,521)



(19,521) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



178,889



140,169 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 207,752

$ 166,654

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2022



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net sales:

















Equipment revenues

$ 29,938

$ 28,551

$ 30,532 Service revenues



20,392



16,107



12,697





50,330



44,658



43,229 Cost of sales:

















Equipment-related expenses



20,530



19,856



22,394 Service-related expenses



1,955



1,768



1,611





22,485



21,624



24,005



















Gross Profit



27,845



23,034



19,224



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development



3,027



2,364



2,106 Selling, general, and administrative expenses



10,854



8,861



8,924 Total Operating Expenses



13,881



11,225



11,030



















Operating Income



13,964



11,809



8,194



















Other income:

















Interest and other income (expense), net



762



382



(181) Income before Provision for Income Taxes



14,726



12,191



8,013 Provision for Income Taxes



1,192



1,626



476 Net Income

$ 13,534

$ 10,565

$ 7,537



















Income per share:

















Basic

$ 0.37

$ 0.29

$ 0.21 Diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.28

$ 0.20



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic



36,939,000



36,827,000



36,760,000 Diluted



37,232,000



37,137,000



36,879,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Year Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2022



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net sales:

















Equipment revenues

$ 113,071

$ 110,062

$ 97,612 Service revenues



75,749



59,935



45,981





188,820



169,997



143,593 Cost of sales:

















Equipment-related expenses



79,862



90,197



78,471 Service-related expenses



7,204



6,567



5,966





87,066



96,764



84,437



















Gross Profit



101,754



73,233



59,156



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development



10,763



9,328



8,024 Selling, general, and administrative expenses



37,173



33,580



32,907 Total Operating Expenses



47,936



42,908



40,931



















Operating Income



53,818



30,325



18,225



















Other income:

















Interest and other income (expense), net



2,568



903



(283) Gain on extinguishment of debt



-



-



3,904 Income before Provision for Income Taxes



56,386



31,228



21,846 Provision for Income Taxes



6,568



4,101



2,247 Net Income

$ 49,818

$ 27,127

$ 19,599



















Income per share:

















Basic

$ 1.35

$ 0.74

$ 0.53 Diluted

$ 1.34

$ 0.73

$ 0.53



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic



36,812,000



36,741,000



36,725,000 Diluted



37,066,000



37,005,000



36,867,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Fiscal Year ended June 30,



2024

2023

2022



(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income

$ 49,818

$ 27,127

$ 19,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



2,163



1,930



1,771 Gain on disposal of fixed asset



-



(15)



- Interest expense (income) on other investments



31



(470)



- Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities



(56)



80



426 (Recovery of) Provision for credit losses



(99)



(112)



17 Change to inventory reserve



1,691



(445)



1,187 Deferred income taxes



(2,776)



(2,818)



(214) Stock based compensation expense



1,733



1,464



1,649 Gain on extinguishment of debt



-



-



(3,904) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



(5,730)



3,261



(1,154) Inventories



(3,255)



1,883



(19,274) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(867)



(564)



(430) Income tax receivable



2



(75)



- Other assets



25



35



(103) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income

taxes



2,688



(6,581)



8,762 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



45,368



24,700



8,332 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(1,594)



(2,962)



(1,482) Proceeds from disposal of fixed asset



-



38



- Purchases of marketable securities



(206)



(148)



(81) Purchases of other investments



(1,351)



(35,281)



- Redemption of other investments



-



10,091



- Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,151)



(28,262)



(1,563) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from stock option exercises



427



85



155 Cash paid for dividend



(13,258)



(2,298)



- Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities



(12,831)



(2,213)



155



















Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



29,386



(5,775)



6,924 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning



35,955



41,730



34,806 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending

$ 65,341

$ 35,955

$ 41,730 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Interest paid

$ 14

$ 16

$ 16 Income taxes paid

$ 9,330

$ 8,811

$ 2,168

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)











3 months ended June 30, 12 months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 13,534 $ 10,565 $ 49,818 $ 27,127 Add back provision for income taxes 1,192 1,626 6,568 4,101 Interest and other (income), net (762) (382) (2,568) (903) Operating Income (GAAP) 13,964 11,809 53,818 30,325 Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:







Add back amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 84 90 337 361 Add back stock-based compensation expense 857 330 1,733 1,464 Add back non-recurring legal expenses 58 373 1,220 576 Adjusted non-GAAP operating income 14,963 12,602 57,108 32,726 Add back depreciation and other amortization 452 442 1,826 1,569 Adjusted EBITDA* (earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization) $ 15,415 $ 13,044 $ 58,934 $ 34,295



















Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of Diluted Shares outstanding 37,232,000 37,137,000 37,066,000 37,005,000

