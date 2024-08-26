Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRK8 | ISIN: US38349T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 24U0
Frankfurt
07.11.23
11:05 Uhr
10,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 13:54 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Visited China and Held Dialogues with Representatives of Gotion High-tech

HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20-21, Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic, led a delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Beijing and the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai to visit Hefei, China. On August 21, they made a special trip to Gotion High-tech.

During their visit to Gotion High-tech, Denisa Saková and her delegation toured the company's exhibition hall, battery validation center and the Gotion VW Unified Cell plant. They acquired a thorough understanding of Gotion's battery R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The delegation lauded Gotion's innovative prowess, manufacturing excellence, and global competitiveness. Furthermore, they engaged in profound discussions regarding the company's future project developments and strategic initiatives in Slovakia.

Denisa Saková and her delegation visited the exhibition hall of Gotion

During the meeting, Denisa Saková emphasized that as the first Chinese battery manufacturer to establish strategic operations in Slovakia, Gotion will receive full support from the Slovak government in its battery gigafactory project, which is expected to become a successful example of cooperation between China and Slovakia.

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-tech, noted that the visit of Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Saková and her delegation is a significant honor for Gotion, reflecting their trust in the company. Gotion has taken Slovakia as the strategic starting point for integrating into Europe's energy transformation, and will bring advanced technologies, products and production lines to Slovakia, contributing to the green energy transformation of Slovakia and even across Europe.

Participants of the meeting also include: Ladislav Kamenický, the Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic; Jaroslav Rybánsky, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic; Igor Pacolák, Consul General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai; Marian Bocek, co-founder and CEO of InoBat, the local partner of Gotion in Slovakia; and Steven Cai, President of the EMEA BU of Gotion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488492/Denisa_Sakov__delegation_visited_exhibition_hall_Gotion.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denisa-sakova-deputy-prime-minister-of-the-slovak-republic-visited-china-and-held-dialogues-with-representatives-of-gotion-high-tech-302230387.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.