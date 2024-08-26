Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Has Launched Nine New Generic Prescription Drugs in 2024: Now Marketing Sixty-One Generic Drugs in Canada

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that it has launched nine (9) new generic prescription drugs year-to-date. These launches bring the total number of drugs that the Company has on the market in Canada to sixty-one (61). The Company's marketing and sales efforts are carried out by Nora Pharma Inc. (Nora Pharma), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The new generic prescription drugs launched include Abiraterone, Clobetasol, Daptomycin, Dasatinib, Ertapenem, Hanzema®, Progesterone, Rivaroxaban, and Zoledronic Acid. These new drugs address various human health areas including oncology, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, dermatology, endocrinology, cardiovascular, and osteoporosis.

These nine (9) drugs were included in the list of "Products on the Market" provided in our recently filed 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. They are currently being sold under distribution agreements instead of Nora Pharma's commonly used cross-licensing arrangements. The current marketing arrangement for these drugs may change in the future.

"The addition of these new products to our existing portfolio will strengthen our presence in the Canadian $9.7 billion a year generic drug market and provide us with greater access to pharmacies as we work on becoming more of a go-to supplier for everyday medicines," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "We look forward to additional launches later this year and next year."

About Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 61 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 32 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2024 and in 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched in 2024 is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy.

In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

