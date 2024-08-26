Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a commercial production campaign focused on delivering superior product quality for its premium hemp and canola protein isolates.

As part of its product commercialization efforts, Burcon has refined its process to ensure the delivery of exceptional purity, flavor, and functionality, while maintaining consistent quality. Burcon's proteins are expected to play a key role in helping companies bring great-tasting, healthy plant-based foods to market. To succeed in this, innovation is essential for creating better products, and consistency is crucial to meeting customer expectations.

"Exceeding our customers' expectations is critically important to us, especially as we are making many first impressions," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "As we increase our production campaigns, we will continue our focus on delivering high quality, best-in-class hemp and canola proteins to our customers."

Burcon's 95% Hempseed Protein Isolate offers exceptional taste, color and functionality. With a 95% protein purity level, Burcon believes it is ideal for use in ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink beverages, dairy alternatives, protein bars, and nutritional supplements.

Our one-of-a kind Puratein® C Canola Protein Isolate delivers an excellent combination of taste, nutrition and functionality. It is one of the few plant-based proteins that is nutritionally complete, boasting a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score of 1. Puratein® C is highly soluble across a broad pH range making it suitable for use in beverages, dairy alternatives, baked goods, bars, and meal replacement applications while its functionality leads to excellent performance in egg protein replacement applications.

Prospective customers seeking product samples and information are encouraged to contact us at sales@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

