Lion Energy has struck a AUD 10 million ($6. 8 million) deal with Mitsubishi subsidiary DGA Energy Solutions Australia and Samsung C&T to jointly develop a green hydrogen generation and refueling hub in Brisbane, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Australia-based gas and oil developer Lion Energy said it has entered into a definitive joint development agreement with DGA Energy Solutions Australia and Samsung C&T to develop a renewable hydrogen hub at the Port of Brisbane. Perth-headquartered Lion Energy plans to construct a renewables-based hydrogen production and refueling facility at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...