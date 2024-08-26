The UK-based manufacturer said the new Ecomod products have a size ranging from 14 kW to 70 kW and a coefficent of performance of up to 4. 85. The systems can reportedly achieve a flow temperature of 75 C. Heating specialist Ideal Heating has launched a new series of monobloc air-source heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings. "Built with larger buildings in mind these air-to-water systems can be cascaded, to achieve the higher outputs needed for commercial installations," the manufacturer said in a statement. The new product is available in three versions with sizes of 14-18 kW, 26-32 ...

