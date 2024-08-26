o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced the launch of Minerva, a professional community that aims to enable greater gender equality within the supply chain and digital technology industries.

Membership to Minerva named after the Roman goddess of wisdom, strategy, and mentorship is open to all who work in the supply chain and digital technology sectors and hold leadership roles within their organizations. Minerva's kickoff events will occur as fireside chats during aim10x On Tour Dallas, Sept. 25-26, and aim10x On Tour Amsterdam, Oct. 28-29. Minerva's networking events and panel discussions will feature expert guidance from Minerva Ambassadors, high-ranking professionals who will discuss their career paths and experiences within the supply chain and digital technology space. During the aim10x On Tour panels, Minerva Ambassadors will also address key career advancement challenges, such as gender disparity, access to mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, and the opportunity for more diversity in leadership roles.

"At each career stage, the importance of having a strong support system both inside and outside of the workplace is a key component to advancement," said Rhondia Turano, former Chief Procurement Officer at 3M. "I welcome the opportunity to contribute to Minerva's mission and help foster stronger connections and support between today's leaders and up-and-coming professionals."

"As a Minerva Ambassador, I look forward to helping empower the next generation of supply chain and digital technology professionals to navigate their career trajectory more effectively and ensure greater inclusivity across all roles within the field," said Alison Jones, Chief Operations Officer at Canyon Bicycles GMBH.

"As a supply chain risk management (SCRM) expert and Minerva Ambassador, I am excited to share my own professional journey alongside fellow supply chain leaders and speak to some of the unique challenges that women face as they advance their careers," said Lara Pedrini, Global Head of Sales at Exiger. "I am committed to the advancement of women in the workplace and digital tech, and look forward to discussing ways to close the gender gap for women in STEM fields and foster more inclusive corporate policies and work environments where women can thrive."

Stephan de Barse, o9's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Across many professional industries, women have made strides in breaking down barriers; however, supply chain and digital technology are two sectors that are often seen as being male-dominated. Through the o9 Minerva community, we aim to elevate the incredible knowledge, drive, and experiences of women working in the supply chain space."

For more information about Minerva, visit https://o9solutions.com/minerva/. To learn more about o9, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826546028/en/

Contacts:

Katie Fanuko

katie.fanuko@o9solutions.com