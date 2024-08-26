Anzeige
26.08.2024 14:36 Uhr
Gooding & Company Announces Senior Specialist Rupert Banner, Expands Global Team with New Specialist Hires

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International auction house and market leader Gooding & Company today announces the hiring of Senior Specialist Rupert Banner, a celebrated auction industry expert with three decades of experience in the business. Gooding & Company is also expanding its global sales team with the additions of US-based Specialist Lance Butler and UK-based Specialist Ben Willis.

Gooding & Company logo.

"Rupert has an unmatched, long-standing reputation for excellence and integrity within the automotive auction industry, and I could not be more delighted to welcome him to our team as a Senior Specialist," said Gooding & Company President and Co-Founder, David Gooding. "We are confident that Rupert, along with the additions of Specialists Lance Butler and Ben Willis, will bolster the continued success and expansion of our global sales and operations, and we look forward to the ever-evolving growth of Gooding & Company."

A highly respected industry leader with 30 years of experience in the auction business, Rupert Banner joins Gooding & Company as a Senior Specialist following senior roles with three major auction houses, including his most recent appointment at Bonhams, and previous tenure with both Christie's and Sotheby's, respectively. Based in New York, he has strong footing in the UK, US, and European markets, and has handled virtually every genre of collectible automobiles, ranging from prewar supercharged icons, to sports racing cars and modern classics. He has worked with specialized consignments, as well as some of the most varied collections to come to market, including the Tupelo Automobile Museum and the private collection of Sir Elton John, all the while breaking multiple world records for marques and models including Bentley, Lagonda, Talbot-Lago, and more.

A strong champion of the automotive community, Banner is a frequent and active participant in events and rallies, including the Copperstate 1000, Tour Auto, and London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. He additionally serves the industry as a writer, researcher, and concours judge, as well as sitting on the board of the renowned Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.

About Gooding & Company
Gooding & Company is celebrated for its world-class automotive auctions, private brokerage, and unparalleled service in the international collector car market, achieving nearly $3 billion in sales since the company's inception. The auction house continues to deliver market-leading results through both its live auctions and Geared Online platform, setting new trends and world records with best-of-category cars across numerous verticals.

Media inquiries: Pauline Pechakjian (310) 383-7437, pauline@goodingco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/259096/gooding_company.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gooding--company-announces-senior-specialist-rupert-banner-expands-global-team-with-new-specialist-hires-302230373.html

