Evergreen Podcasts: Popular Wedding Industry Podcast, Bridechilla, Relaunches Under Evergreen Ownership

Bridechilla is back under Evergreen ownership with fresh episodes starting Monday, August 26, bringing the beloved wedding podcast into a new era.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts has announced the relaunch of the Bridechilla wedding podcast after acquiring the brand from founder Aleisha McCormack in February 2024. Despite going on hiatus in 2020, the Bridechilla podcast remains an industry favorite among engaged couples seeking wedding planning advice and a supportive community of fellow "Chillas." The show will return on August 26, 2024.





Bridechilla's new host Leah Haslage





Beloved for its candid and hilariously real approach to all things wedding, Bridechilla is back and better than ever with Evergreen's Leah Haslage taking over as host. Haslage previously hosted the B2C wedding podcast Weddings Unveiled with Leah and oversaw the production of Tales From Behind the Veil. She looks forward to bringing her extensive media and podcasting experience to Bridechilla while maintaining the carefree attitude and unapologetic candor fans have loved since the show's debut in 2014.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into the role of host for Bridechilla," Haslage enthused. "I can't wait to continue the iconic brand that has helped so many couples enjoy the wedding planning process. We're keeping the same 'let it go' attitude and Bridechilla vibes that our listeners love while bringing in fresh content and perspectives."

The wedding industry has significantly evolved since 2020, and the new Bridechilla team aims to provide couples with a modern take on wedding planning in today's world. Even as the show enters a new era under Evergreen's production, the underlying spirit of Bridechilla continues on with McCormack's active involvement in the show's relaunch, ensuring that her iconic vision and voice are still woven into the fabric of every episode.

"Working closely with the Evergreen team on Bridechilla's relaunch, I'm confident that fans of my episodes won't be disappointed when they tune into the show," McCormack shared. "Leah has a fun and engaging way of sharing real, actionable insights that I know will make wedding planning feel more approachable to couples everywhere." Fans of the show will also be pleased to hear from the show's original host in several upcoming episodes.

Bridechilla officially relaunches on August 26th with weekly episodes on a wide range of wedding-related topics to guide couples on their journey to "I do." Listeners are invited to join the Bridechilla Community online and call in with stories and questions to feature on the show. For press inquiries, contact Samantha Maloy at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Bridechilla

Founded by Aleisha McCormack in 2014, Bridechilla is a top-ranked podcast that invites industry experts and real-world couples to discuss wedding planning in a stress-free context. In 2024, Evergreen Podcasts acquired the Bridechilla brand and its catalog of over 400 episodes. Evergreen's Leah Haslage now hosts the show with McCormack's support and involvement. Additional information can be found on their website at thebridechilla.com and on social media at @bridechilla.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com and follow @streamevergreen on social media.

