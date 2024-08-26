Summers Mfg: Summers Manufacturing Announces Strategic Partnership With CJ Beeps Equipment

Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CJ Beeps Equipment.

DEVILS LAKE, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CJ Beeps Equipment.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations as they unite to advance Summers' mission of feeding and fueling the world. CJ Beeps' extensive knowledge of regional farming needs aligns seamlessly with Summers' dedication to excellence in agricultural technology.

"We are excited to partner with CJ Beeps Equipment. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to make cutting-edge agricultural equipment more accessible to farmers, empowering them to increase efficiency and productivity on their farms," said Matthew Volkmar, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summers Manufacturing.

With this new dealer relationship, farmers in Northeast Iowa and the surrounding area can expect a comprehensive range of Summers' state-of-the-art products, including tillage, land rollers, application products, rock removal equipment, and mounted attachments. Further, CJ Beeps Equipment will provide expert guidance and support to farmers, ensuring they maximize the benefits of Summers' technology.

"We are proud to offer Summers' agriculture equipment. Our customers rely on us to offer the best ag equipment and Summers delivers," explained Eric Lahey, Managing Member at CJ Beeps.

The partnership between Summer Manufacturing and CJ Beeps Equipment signifies a shared commitment to driving agricultural innovation and supporting the success of farmers.

About Summers Manufacturing

Summers Manufacturing is an innovative leader in the agricultural equipment industry, dedicated to supporting farmers in their mission to feed and fuel the world. Since its inception in 1965, Summers has demonstrated a commitment to advancing agricultural practices through the introduction of new and efficient equipment. With a focus on understanding the evolving needs of farmers and the agricultural industry as a whole, Summers consistently invests in research and development to design and manufacture equipment that addresses key challenges faced by farmers worldwide.

