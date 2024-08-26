Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summers Mfg: Summers Manufacturing Announces Strategic Partnership With CJ Beeps Equipment

Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CJ Beeps Equipment.

DEVILS LAKE, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Summers Manufacturing, an innovative leader in agricultural equipment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CJ Beeps Equipment.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations as they unite to advance Summers' mission of feeding and fueling the world. CJ Beeps' extensive knowledge of regional farming needs aligns seamlessly with Summers' dedication to excellence in agricultural technology.

"We are excited to partner with CJ Beeps Equipment. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to make cutting-edge agricultural equipment more accessible to farmers, empowering them to increase efficiency and productivity on their farms," said Matthew Volkmar, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summers Manufacturing.

With this new dealer relationship, farmers in Northeast Iowa and the surrounding area can expect a comprehensive range of Summers' state-of-the-art products, including tillage, land rollers, application products, rock removal equipment, and mounted attachments. Further, CJ Beeps Equipment will provide expert guidance and support to farmers, ensuring they maximize the benefits of Summers' technology.

"We are proud to offer Summers' agriculture equipment. Our customers rely on us to offer the best ag equipment and Summers delivers," explained Eric Lahey, Managing Member at CJ Beeps.

The partnership between Summer Manufacturing and CJ Beeps Equipment signifies a shared commitment to driving agricultural innovation and supporting the success of farmers.

###

About Summers Manufacturing

Summers Manufacturing is an innovative leader in the agricultural equipment industry, dedicated to supporting farmers in their mission to feed and fuel the world. Since its inception in 1965, Summers has demonstrated a commitment to advancing agricultural practices through the introduction of new and efficient equipment. With a focus on understanding the evolving needs of farmers and the agricultural industry as a whole, Summers consistently invests in research and development to design and manufacture equipment that addresses key challenges faced by farmers worldwide.

Contact Information

Amanda Wendling
Partner
awendling@grit-capital.com
+13195941313

SOURCE: Summers Manufacturing

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.