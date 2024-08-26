Frequency Exchange Corp.: GetHealthy.store Launching "NIKKI"

Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), is partnering with GetHealthy.store to launch "NIKKI," a personal frequency delivery system you wear. This is the first of 3 agreements to be signed.

The first agreement grants FREmedica exclusive access to launch NIKKI to the GetHeathy.store Catalogue which currently represents over 1,000 Virtual Clinic Stores ("Clinic Stores"), approximately 2,500 Practitioners and a growing number of 250 potential co-branding partners for NIKKI. The relationship will include Central USA Product Distribution, Drop Shipping NIKKI within 25 countries together with all technology, operations and supply chain for the stores.

"GetHealthy.store is committed to helping doctors and wellness professionals bring innovative products and treatment modalities to market as part of their functional medicine practice. "By partnering with FREmedica Technologies, we will enable practitioners to offer these innovative products and treatments that can be delivered electronically through a practice store from Get Healthy." says Jon Armstrong, CEO of GetHealthy.Store.

"Evidence shows that frequency therapy, integrated with strategic health protocols, will significantly improve health outcomes with functional medicine. By partnering with FREmedica Technologies, GetHealthy.store continues to offer advanced yet simplified e-health solutions for health and wellness professionals delivering complementary therapies to patients with a single click." says Dr. Tracey Stroup, Chief Health and Growth Officer of GetHealthy.store.

"Partnering with GetHealthy.store will accelerate growth for FREmedica. Jon and Tracey have brought us an excellent opportunity to launch NIKKI to practitioners and their patients, along with supplement companies that sell their products through the GetHealthy.store, creating great potential for co-branding partners with NIKKI" says Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp.

"Jon and Tracey also bring the infrastructure in place for scaling NIKKI sales as we prepare for fast growth. As announced on Aug 8th, 2024, NIKKI is launching this year on Netflix and Prime with SUPERHUMAN 2 "REBIRTH", a documentary on Frequencies and this, along with today's announcement of our relationship with the GetHealthy.store furthers our preparations for rapid growth" says Stephen Davis.

"We can now supply up to 5,000 NIKKIs every 30 days and up to 1,000,000 NIKKIs every 90 to 120 days. FREmedica is prepared for accelerated growth and excited to be partnering with GetHealthy.store who will facilitate NIKKI sales." says Davis.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange is focused on the development and global commercialization of "NIKKI" a Personal Frequency Delivery System. NIKKI means "Victor of the People" as it helps all walks of life. FREmedica has created a specialized Lyme support program designed to help people struggling with Lyme disease along with several wellness programs to assist with issues around sleep, pain, energy, heart and immunity to name a few. The categories of frequencies continue to grow. This wearable technology combined with these frequency-based wellness programs is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO and Director

250-732-7170

FREmedica Technologies Inc.

Nicole Sullivan

President

nicole.sullivan@wearenikki.com

