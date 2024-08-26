GeoMark Research and Petricore Announce Strategic Collaboration for Comprehensive Carbon Capture and Sequestration Services

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / GeoMark Research, a leading geochemistry and PVT service provider, and Petricore, a global oil services company renowned for its expertise in rock and fluid analyses, are pleased to announce their collaboration to offer an integrated suite of Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) services. This partnership combines the strengths and capabilities of both companies to deliver comprehensive solutions for the energy industry's CCS needs.





Logo

Petricore and GeoMark logo.





GeoMark Research, with over 33 years of operation, has consistently remained dedicated to its mission of providing trusted geochemical & PVT services and data. Leveraging its extensive industry experience, a global presence with three offices, and a robust team of over 35 employees, the company continues to deliver unparalleled excellence in subsurface fluid characterization and monitoring.

Petricore, with more than 40 years of operational history, offers extensive services in rock and fluid analyses, wellsite, and digital rock analysis. With a global footprint of three offices and a team of over 250 dedicated professionals, Petricore has become a technical leader in the energy sector, committed to maximizing the value of laboratory and wellsite services for operating and service companies.

The combined expertise of GeoMark Research and Petricore spans every critical phase of CCS projects, including:

Location Assessment: Utilizing GeoMark's RFDbase for global rock, fluid, pressure, and temperature data to inform CO2/brine/seal interaction models.

Reservoir Assessment: Comprehensive petrophysical evaluations to identify potential CO2 reservoir targets and assess caprock integrity and wellbore stability.

Seal Assessment: Detailed analysis of caprock integrity, including rock strength, stress, ductility, and mineral reaction risk.

Monitoring: Implementing advanced geochemistry workflows such as PlumeView to monitor CO2 plume movement and reservoir seal integrity.

This strategic collaboration brings together GeoMark Research's extensive geochemical and PVT expertise with Petricore's advanced rock and fluid analysis capabilities. Together, they offer a complete CCS solution that includes routine and special core analysis, digital rock analysis, and innovative monitoring techniques to ensure the safety and effectiveness of CCS projects.

"The combined GeoMark Research and Petricore offering for CCS projects, which brings together the expertise, knowledge and solutions of two of the most innovative and dynamic companies in the energy industry, is truly a one-stop shop for characterizing and monitor such projects throughout its life cycle - from location assessment to CO2 plume surveillance - using comprehensive databases, geochemistry analysis, fluid tests and laboratory and digital rock studies," stated Carlos Palavicini, CEO at the Petricore Group.

Ethan Brown, President of GeoMark Research, added: "At GeoMark Research, our mission has always been to deliver trusted geochemical and PVT data that enhances subsurface understanding. Partnering with Petricore allows us to extend our expertise into the critical arena of Carbon Capture and Sequestration. Together, we offer a comprehensive suite of services that elevates the precision and innovation of the CCS field. This collaboration represents a powerful union of our strengths, providing the energy industry with the trusted solutions it needs for a sustainable future."



SOURCE: Petricore

