Epomaker Inc: Extended No-Reason Return Guarantee and Major Customer Service Policy Upgrades - Epomaker Enhances After-Sales Services for an Improved Customer Experience

Epomaker guarantees a worry-free shopping experience with a 15-day no-reason free return policy and significant enhancements to its customer service policies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Epomaker, one of the established brands in the mechanical keyboard industry with a community of over 25,000 enthusiasts, has recently upgraded its user experience through a comprehensive customer service improvement program.









Launched on March 26, 2024, this initiative provides greater flexibility and fosters increased trust in online purchases. Epomaker has extended its previous 7-day return period to 15 days, allowing customers to return eligible products within the 15-day guarantee period without incurring any charges for a "Change of Mind." Additionally, Epomaker now offers a 30-day no-cost return/refund window for any qualifying defective items, along with a 1-year replacement warranty.

"Electronic devices can be quite nuanced, requiring extended use to determine if they truly meet your expectations," said Kristina Hale, Head of Product Development at Epomaker. "Many of our team members are also keyboard enthusiasts. We are confident in the product development, but we also believe that this hobby should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The 15-day Free Returns and extended return/refund policy, coupled with a 1-year replacement guarantee, offer a hassle-free shopping experience. If a keyboard exhibits signs of defects or manufacturing issues within 30 days, we will cover the return and replacement costs."

Since these enhanced customer services were implemented for purchases made on the Epomaker website, the program has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers and members of the Epomaker community. A loyal Epomaker customer, Garen H, who owns over five Epomaker keyboards, from the Cidoo V87 to the latest Tide 75, praised the updated return policy, saying, "This new policy makes me feel even more confident when shopping for new keyboards."

Epomaker recognizes the importance of reliable customer service and a pleasant user experience. A satisfying shopping experience and brand recognition are influenced by various factors, including product quality, innovative designs, and exceptional customer support. To further improve after-sales services, Epomaker is also expanding its customer service team, hiring additional consultants to assist and guide users with their inquiries. The team is also considering incorporating AI technology to boost productivity and response times.

To learn more about Epomaker's Updated Customer Service Program, click here.

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are committed to providing feature-packed keyboards with affordable pricing that ships worldwide. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We were inspired to create our own line of keyboards to share with the world. We wanted to make mechanical keyboards accessible to everyone. Our company is heavily dedicated to our community-without their feedback and suggestions, this keyboard would not have been a reality.

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Related Files

Epomaker After-sales Service Updates Press Release 2024

SOURCE: Epomaker INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.