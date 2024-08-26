Solytics Partners Celebrates Triple Triumph in Chartis STORM 2024 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Solytics Partners, a leader in advanced analytics, proudly announces its recognition across three prestigious categories in the Chartis STORM 2024 Ranking Report: QuantTech50, RetailFinanceAnalytics50, and InsuranceAnalytics50.









These accolades reflect Solytics' dedication to utilizing cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise to address critical client challenges in quantitative risk, compliance, and analytics.

Solytics' QuantTech platforms, including NIMBUS Uno for Advanced Risk Analytics, MRM Vault for Model Governance, and ATOMS for Automated Threshold Tuning, were highlighted for their innovation and performance. These platforms support comprehensive model lifecycle automation and management (model development, validation, testing, and governance), risk management (across market, credit, liquidity, etc.), stress testing, and regulatory calculations and reporting across major regulations like FRTB, IRRBB, CCAR/DFAST, CECL/IFRS9, and so on. From data processing to real-time tracking, Solytics Partners' solution ecosystem ensures financial institutions can effectively detect, model, monitor, and manage quantitative risks.

Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis, noted, "Solytics Partners' strong computational support, comprehensive solutions, and embedded domain knowledge across the regulatory and credit calculation value chain are reflected in its QuantTech50 placing. The company's leadership in analytics and technology is underpinned by robust data management and processing strategies, combined with innovative advances in the software stack."

In the Retail Finance sector, Solytics distinguishes itself with its capabilities in credit scoring, lending decisions, credit risk modeling, fraud detection, customer analytics, and portfolio management, with robust support for AI and ML models. These features enable retail clients to optimize operations and make well-informed decisions.

"Solytics Partners' placing in the RetailFinanceAnalytics50 reflects several factors, not least its advanced credit scoring and credit analytics capabilities," said Maryam Akram. "Its comprehensive suite of credit analytics employs a variety of mathematical and statistical approaches, supported by robust data management strategies."

In the insurance analytics domain, Solytics' NIMBUS Uno platform aids global insurance firms in model development, validation, and monitoring across various business lines. The platform supports scenario generation, stress testing, and compliance with regulations such as IFRS17, Solvency II, LICAT, helping clients forecast revenues, model risks, and meet regulatory requirements.

"Solytics Partners' Rising Star award in our InsuranceAnalytics50 reflects its comprehensive coverage of insurance regulatory reporting, insurance risk management, and asset and liability management," Akram added. "Its solution is a significant presence in the rapidly evolving insurance risk space, particularly in emerging markets."

About Chartis and STORM Rankings

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

The STORM (Statistical Techniques, Optimization, Risk Management) ranking evaluates the top technology providers in risk management, finance, and insurance analytics, with the 2024 edition featuring expanded categories to reflect industry diversity.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global leader in technology and analytics solutions, specializing in risk management, AI, and compliance. With headquarters in New York, Solytics serves a diverse global clientele across Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Asset Management, Lending, Payments, FinTechs and more.

