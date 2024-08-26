Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces DTC Eligibility Approval

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, is pleased to announce that the company has received DTC Eligibility Approval and NSAV shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Achieving DTC eligibility simplifies the trading process for NSAV's shares, enhances liquidity, reduces costs for investors and brokers, and increases the efficiency and speed of transactions. DTC eligibility marks a significant milestone for the company, broadening access to a larger pool of investors, facilitating seamless trading, thus allowing NSAV's stock to be more accessible to brokers and institutional and retail investors, both in the U.S. and worldwide.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) https://www.dtcc.com/, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Alfonso Knoll, CEO of NSAV, stated, "NSAV achieving DTC Eligibility is a milestone for the company that opens up opportunities for future growth and increased participation from the investment community. I look forward to completing the next steps towards the growth of our company."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

