Raising awareness for well-being; recommending conversation starters for young athletes

U.S. Center for SafeSport CEO, Ju'Riese Colón, and Board Chair, April Holmes, return to Paris for the Paralympics, continuing to raise awareness about athlete safety and to show support for those competing at the Summer Games. The SafeSport team will be observing the athlete experience in various settings with the goal of identifying potential risks and developing proactive measures and resources for future games.

"What we learn by talking with athletes and seeing their experiences will inform our prevention, compliance, and accountability efforts," said Ju'Riese Colon, CEO, U.S. Center for SafeSport. "We are looking forward to continuing conversations about athlete safety on the ground. Our message to U.S. athletes: We are in your corner."

"Competing in the Paralympic Games against some of the world's top athletes was one of the greatest honors of my life. Now, as Board Chair of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, it's an immense privilege to return to the Games with a mission to elevate awareness and education on athlete safety," said April Holmes, four-time U.S. Paralympian in track field and three-time Paralympic medalist. "Over the decade since I competed, I've witnessed a positive shift in the culture of sport, but there's still more work to be done, and I'm committed to learning from today's athletes to ensure their well-being is prioritized."

According to the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) 2024 national Athlete Culture Climate Survey, more than one third of athletes with disabilities reported experiencing discrimination, and athletes with disabilities were also more likely to endure unwanted sexual experiences.

The Center developed resources specifically for the Paris Games to enhance athlete safety this summer and beyond. In addition, the Center has issued suggested conversation-starters to foster respectful, safe sport environments at home with young athletes while watching the Olympic and Paralympic Games:

Talk about the time, dedication, and persistence it takes to prepare for and compete in the Olympics and Paralympics. To open lines of communication, encourage your child to talk about their own training. Ask: What do you enjoy about it? What do you find challenging?

Speak up if inappropriate comments are made about athletes, especially remarks that are discriminatory, sexualized or otherwise offensive. Make it clear that all bodies are different and no one shape is better than another.

Talk about the diversity of different skills and talents that exist across Olympic and Paralympic events. You can use descriptions like fast, strong, strategic, great endurance, excellent coordination, accurate aim, phenomenal team player, etc.

Pay attention to any potential instances of emotional or physical misconduct (which could include throwing things in anger, yelling at and/or pressuring an athlete to continue despite injury). Use the opportunity to discuss better choices and emphasize the importance of supportive and safe athletic environments. For example, "That athlete seems upset. Do you think throwing that racquet makes other people feel safe or unsafe? Can you think of other ways to express frustration without making others feel unsafe?"

Celebrate moments of good sportsmanship and teamwork. Use instances where athletes are being supportive of one another to reinforce that sports are about so much more than winning. For example, "Did you notice how that athlete encouraged their teammate even when they missed the goal?"

Listen when a child talks about their experiences in sports, positive and negative. If a child in your life shares that they have experienced or witnessed abuse or misconduct inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement (or if you suspect something has happened), you can make a report. Here are tips for responding to abuse disclosures.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct-or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct-inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also call the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

