Exclusive global partnership accelerates adoption of AI-enhanced security automation across regions

Swimlane, automation for the entire security organization, today announced an exclusive global partnership with Macnica to enable greater scale and adoption of Swimlane Turbine across the Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) and Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) regions. Through the partnership, Macnica will gain access to Turbine, creating an advanced automation practice across their global network of distributors and resellers to bring the power of AI-enhanced security automation to the regions.

The partnership enables robust automation across Macnica's most popular use cases including insider threat, Zero Trust, cloud security, operational technology (OT) security, web security, and XDR. Turbine will enable the Macnica customer base to take automation beyond vendor-locked XDR, limited SIEM and SOAR offerings and overly simplified no-code automation tools.

Easing APJ and META security burden and workforce gap

According to the 2023 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the workforce gap grew by 12.6% in 2023, with APJ and META experiencing the steepest regional rise at 12%. The report also found that 71% of cybersecurity professionals in the region think the current threat landscape is the most challenging it has been in the past five years, with 62% of respondents noting that budget cuts and layoffs have inhibited their response to threats. This highlights that security operations teams are overburdened by manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks required to track, mitigate and respond to security events.

By partnering with Swimlane, Macnica will equip partners with the triple threat of automation, generative artificial intelligence, and low-code. This will open up new automated solutions for customers to help end users overcome the challenges of alert proliferation, product sprawl, widening talent gap and connecting disparate teams or tools.

"The cybersecurity landscape in APJ is reaching a tipping point, with alert fatigue crippling SOC teams and the talent shortage leaving them stretched thin," said Yusuke Kobayashi, Macnica, Inc. Networks Company President. "This is why Macnica is thrilled to join forces with Swimlane to bring Turbine's best-in-class low-code automation and AI capabilities to a wider regional audience. Equipping our partners with these solutions will empower them to deliver significant value to their customers, helping them automate workflows, streamline operations and maximize the effectiveness of their security teams."

"This partnership with Macnica is a game-changer for the APJ and META regions as it extends access to world-class automation that previously wasn't attainable," said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. "Macnica is a recognized leader when it comes to distributing industry-leading technology, and now as a Swimlane partner, they are empowering their vast network to deliver the full force of Turbine's AI-enhanced and low-code capabilities."

Redefining security operations with scale and speed

Through this partnership, Macnica partners will unlock a wealth of benefits including:

Simplified integrations : While diverse integrations in SOCs can unlock significant value, managing them can be a time-consuming burden. For Macnica customers who implement Turbine, Swimlane shoulders the responsibility for a vast majority of integrations, including building new integrations, maintaining current integrations, and updating old integrations when API changes occur.

: While diverse integrations in SOCs can unlock significant value, managing them can be a time-consuming burden. For Macnica customers who implement Turbine, Swimlane shoulders the responsibility for a vast majority of integrations, including building new integrations, maintaining current integrations, and updating old integrations when API changes occur. Extensive customization : Macnica serves a vast and diverse customer base with varying security postures, compliance requirements and organizational structures. To effectively automate security across this spectrum, customers need a solution that offers customization capabilities. Unlike many SOAR platforms, Turbine empowers Macnica partners to deliver tailored security automation solutions to a variety of popular use cases.

: Macnica serves a vast and diverse customer base with varying security postures, compliance requirements and organizational structures. To effectively automate security across this spectrum, customers need a solution that offers customization capabilities. Unlike many SOAR platforms, Turbine empowers Macnica partners to deliver tailored security automation solutions to a variety of popular use cases. Analyst accuracy and efficiency: Security analysts constantly face the pressure of speed and repetitive tasks, increasing the risk of human mistakes. Turbine tackles this challenge by automating routine workflow to ensure data is handled according to an organization's security policies. Turbine's Hero AI empowers analysts through a collection of AI-enhanced innovations, powered by Swimlane's own large language model (LLM), boosting efficiency and accuracy for a more effective security posture.

Key Resources

About Swimlane

Swimlane delivers automation for the entire security organization. Swimlane Turbine is the AI-enhanced, low-code security automation platform that unifies security teams, tools, and telemetry in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record to reduce process and data fatigue while quantifying business value and ensuring overall security effectiveness.

About Macnica

Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cyber security. Developing business in 92 locations in 26 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technical capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving.

