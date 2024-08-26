Firm's investment activity focuses on direct secondary transactions to build positions in growth-stage technology businesses.

G Squared, a growth-stage venture capital firm dedicated to supporting the capital needs of dynamic technology companies throughout their life cycles, today announced that it has raised $1.1B of committed capital for its sixth flagship fund, G Squared VI. In keeping with the firm's long standing strategy, the majority of G Squared VI will be allocated to secondary market opportunities, providing growth capital and critical liquidity to the next generation of disruptive tech companies and their stakeholders.

G Squared VI aligns to a pivotal moment in the market as secondary transactions have soared to unprecedented levels in the first half of 2024, with volumes crossing the $70 billion mark. G Squared was founded in 2011 on the idea that as companies stay private longer, they will require a partner that understands and can address their unique liquidity needs a trend playing out in real-time. The firm aims to deliver essential liquidity to stakeholders including founders, early investors, and employees facilitating value realization for all parties involved.

"We are thrilled to have closed this substantial fund, which reflects the trust and confidence our limited partners have in our team and our strategic vision," said Larry Aschebrook, Founder and Managing Partner of G Squared. "G Squared VI will enable us to continue our mission of partnering with transformative companies that are shaping the future, while also leveraging secondary market opportunities to provide liquidity relief for the VC ecosystem."

G Squared's strategy relies on flexible deployment of capital through a full suite of liquidity services including direct secondary transactions, primaries and structured primaries, company-sponsored tenders, and more, working in partnership with portfolio company management teams to drive continued growth and stability in the private markets. With this significant capital infusion, G Squared aims to identify and support visionary entrepreneurs and the world's fastest-growing tech companies in the firm's four core areas of focus: SaaS, fintech and insurtech, mobility, and consumer internet.

G Squared is a global company a play on 'global growth' and the firm will remain steadfast in its mission of partnering with the world's best growth-stage tech companies through its distinctive investment principles, creating the conditions for pioneering leaders to shape the future through technology. With this additional capital in G Squared VI, G Squared now has approximately $4B under management and has deployed $5B in capital to support leading companies including Anthropic, Bolt, Coursera, Fanatics, FIGS, Tipalti, Toast, Turo, Uber, and Wiz.

