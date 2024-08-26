Anzeige
Phoenix Tower International and Iliad Enter into Strategic Agreement in Italy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International (PTI), a leading global wireless infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce a significant Build-to-Suit (BTS) agreement with Iliad, one of the fastest-growing mobile network operators (MNO) in Italy. This agreement encompasses the development of up to 1,900 new telecommunications sites in densely and averagely densely populated areas, further expanding and densifying Iliad's a high-quality 4G/5G mobile network.


As part of this agreement, PTI offers Iliad long-term access to these sites under preferred conditions, supporting Iliad's commitment to delivering high-quality mobile services to its rapidly growing customer base.

The completion of this transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions.

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Iliad in Italy, a dynamic and innovative player in the telecommunications sector," said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International. "This transaction is perfectly aligned with our European growth strategy and enables us to strengthen our footprint in Italy. We look forward to supporting Iliad Group's continued success and growth in this market and others."

The collaboration between PTI and Iliad underscores PTI's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure solutions that meet the evolving needs of Iliad.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-and-iliad-enter-into-strategic-agreement-in-italy-302229940.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
