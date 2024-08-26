Whirlpool Corporation Global IT Organization Helping Young Girls Crack the Code on Promising Careers in Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Members of the Whirlpool Corp. Global IT organization recently joined the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) at Camp Infinity in hopes of inspiring campers in the computer sciences and tech industries. The team tapped into the aspirations of local girls grades 5-8 and answered their questions about what it has been like pursuing careers in technology.

With a high demand for tech talent and women still underrepresented in the field, Whirlpool Foundation remains committed to showcasing inspiring Whirlpool Corp. IT role models and helping young girls crack the code on promising careers in Michigan.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com