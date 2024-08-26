Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970
Frankfurt
26.08.24
10:43 Uhr
23,900 Euro
+1,080
+4,73 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Millicom International Cellular S.A. tas bort / The observation status for Millicom International Cellular S.A. is removed

Den 1 juli 2024 gavs depåbevisen i Millicom International Cellular S.A
observationsstatus, med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till
aktieägarna och innehavarna av svenska depåbevis från Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. 

Den 23 augusti 2024 offentliggjorde Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. utfallet av
uppköpserbjudandet. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att ta bort
observationsstatusen för depåbevisen i Millicom International Cellular S.A.
(TIGO SDB, ISIN-kod SE0001174970, orderboks-ID 024507). 

On July 1, 2024, the depository receipts in Millicom International Cellular
S.A. were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer to
the shareholders and holders of Swedish depository receipts by Atlas Luxco
S.à.r.l. 

On August 23, 2024, Atlas Luxco S.à.r.l. disclosed the outcome of the public
takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the depository receipts in Millicom International
Cellular S.A. (TIGO SDB, ISIN-code SE0001174970, order book ID 024507). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
