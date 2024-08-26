ACWA Power plans to build a 500 MW solar plant and a 500 MWh battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan under a project proposed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The ADB is proposing a large scale, solar-plus-battery system in Uzbekistan. According to a listing on ADB's website, the Samarkand 1 Solar PV and BESS Project will involve the construction of two solar power plants, of 100 MW and 400 MW, a pooling station, 500 MWh BESS, loop-in loop-out transmission lines, and a 70 km overhead transmission line. The project will be developed by ACWA Power's Sazagan Solar 1 LLC, a project company ...

