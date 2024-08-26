Avant Solutions: Chart Your Path Named Finalist for Annual CIPA EVVY Awards

Nebraska-based business owner and award-winning public relations expert Monique Farmer, APR, will be recognized by the Colorado Independent Publishers Association (CIPA) as an EVVY Award on Sept. 19 for her first self-help book, Chart Your Path. The book is one of three finalists in the self-help category.

CIPA is a nonprofit statewide cooperative of authors, independent book publishers, and publishing professionals. For over 25 years, it has honored independent authors worldwide with its EVVY Awards. Award judges include teachers, business leaders, authors, critics, editors, and readers.

"I am honored to be among the 2024 EVVY Award finalists selected by CIPA. I authored this book after a yearlong journey with a cohort of women from all over the nation who, like me, sought to overcome fears and pursue more fulfilling lives. I am thrilled to receive this recognition from the best of the best," said Farmer.

Chart Your Path was published in March 2024. It is highly acclaimed by readers and has already received an International Impact Book Award. The book weaves relatable, real-life stories with nine steps for readers to follow and make positive changes for a more authentic lifestyle.

"We have all felt stuck in life at some point or another. As readers go through the steps I've laid out in Chart Your Path, they gain tools for driving their lives forward with greater perspective and tools to succeed," explained Farmer.

"Monique Farmer masterfully blends personal anecdotes and expert insights to create a compelling narrative that resonates with readers…" shared fellow author Nicole Bianchi when reviewing the book.

The first, second, and third-place award winners in each category will be announced at the CIPA EVVY Awards banquet, which will be held on Sept. 19 at the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder, Colorado. Chart Your Path is available in paperback and e-book formats.

Monique Farmer, APR, has devoted more than 20 years to the field of communication and is committed to advancing the public relations profession. Her work has garnered invitations to speak at the Ragan Communications Crisis Conference and PRSA's International Conference. She previously served in a Public Affairs Officer role for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and has also worked in Corporate Communications for ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands), leading Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Affairs Communication, including global food recall notifications, Supply Chain Communication, and global employee volunteerism. She served as the Director of Communications for Nebraska's largest school district for four years, then transitioned into a Professor of Practice role teaching Advertising and Public Relations for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She currently leads Avant Solutions and teaches part-time for the University of Texas at Austin.

