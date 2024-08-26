New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - The Community Health Worker (CHW) Hub, sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and managed by Acenda Integrated Health, has served a record number of individuals in its first nine months using Unite Us, the nation's trusted partner for social care transformation. The CHW Hub leverages its closed-loop referral technology to effectively screen community members for Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and Social Drivers' needs, facilitate care coordination, and connect them to vital community resources across 10 counties.

Since October, the 21 Community Health Workers in the CHW Hub have served community members across 10 counties, focusing on food insecurity, housing, shelter, and benefits navigation. They made more than 1,600 referrals, surpassing the NJDOH grant goal by 120%, and achieved a 75% resolution rate of managed cases, underscoring the CHW Hub's efficiency and the crucial role CHWs play in addressing health-related social needs across communities.

Unite Us provides critical outcome data that can inform statewide strategies for addressing SDoH and reducing health disparities. With CHWs on the ground documenting community needs, Unite Us paints a robust picture of impact and gaps, enabling more informed decision-making and resource allocation.

Using that data, CHWs can easily identify and track the most pressing needs impacting community members across New Jersey, based on the percentage of referrals made and reported by Unite Us. The top three needs were:

Food Assistance (54%)

Housing and Shelter (19%)

Benefits Navigation (11%)

Led by Acenda Integrated Health, the Hub highlights and expands the value of CHWs through targeted training and funding, advocating for increased support for the CHW workforce in New Jersey. Unite Us' innovative secure closed-loop referral platform and coordinated care network empower CHWs with the necessary technology resources to efficiently and effectively support community members.

"As we celebrate community health worker week, it's invaluable to have data that shows the direct impact these workers have in their community. Cross-sector collaboration software tools like Unite Us transform community health from the ground up," said Dr. Monica Lallo, Sr. Vice President of Youth & Education Services at Acenda Integrated Health. "Technology can assist community-based organizations and CHWs by streamlining their workflows, enhancing their access to other resources in the community, and tracking the impact of our work."

"By integrating Unite Us' technology with the efforts of the New Jersey Department of Health and Acenda Integrated Health, we are transforming how community health needs are addressed," said Roseline Atte, New Jersey Associate Director of Customer Success at Unite Us. "This partnership demonstrates how technology can empower Community Health Workers to efficiently connect individuals with essential services, leading to a significant impact on health outcomes and helping to bridge critical gaps in care."

About Acenda Integrated Health:

Acenda Integrated Health is a leading provider of health and social services in New Jersey, committed to building healthier communities through innovative and effective care models. The Acenda CHW Hub is a pivotal initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity and impact of the Community Health Worker workforce for long-term sustainability across all 21 counties.

About Unite Us:Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for advancing social care outcomes. Our robust product suite streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations to address social drivers of health by facilitating social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral platform now integrates more than 1M services and securely hosts the nation's largest network of non-profits committed to improving whole-person health one community at a time. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

