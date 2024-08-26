TMEIC says it will set up a 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas, in addition to relocating the headquarters of its TMEIC Corporation Americas unit to Houston in March 2025. From pv magazine USA TMEIC has said that it will relocate its US headquarters to Houston, Texas, in March 2025. The move will coincide with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas will manufacture utility-scale solar inverters at the facility. It said the site is large enough to scale up to an annual production capacity of 9 GW of inverters and will scale ...

