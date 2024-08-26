CyberGuard Advantage Purchases Control Logics' CPA practice

CyberGuard Advantage, a global leader in IT security risk and compliance services, has announced the purchase of Control Logics' CPA practice. Control Logics has built a strong SOC and attestation practice throughout the United States. This purchase enhances CyberGuard Advantage's SOC services and provides an excellent opportunity to expand other services offered to each of these clients.

CyberGuard Advantage, President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrea Milliorn, stated: "We are very impressed with the practice and client loyalty Control Logics' has built. With the addition of their CPA practice, we are positioned for accelerated growth and are looking forward to continuing to provide outstanding services to the Control Logics' clients."

Homan Lajevardi, Partner at Control Logics, added: ""I am thrilled to see our company enter this exciting new chapter of growth by joining the CyberGuard Advantage family. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, ensuring that our clients will continue to receive the highest standards of service. This transition marks a significant milestone for our team, whose hard work and commitment have been the backbone of our achievements. I am proud to share this journey with them towards even greater success."

CyberGuard Advantage is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"). Paul Sun, Principal at ASC, commented: "The acquisition of Control Logics' SOC audit business adds scale to CyberGuard Advantage's existing SOC audit offering, along with an experienced delivery team and high-quality client base. We are excited to work with Homan and the team to further grow our clientele and offer a comprehensive suite of services to our clients and meet their ongoing compliance requirements."

About CyberGuard Advantage, LLC

"CyberGuard Advantage" is the brand name under which the firms CyberGuard Advantage, LLC and CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (PCAOB Registered CPA firm) provide professional services. The Firm is a leading provider of SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations, PCI assessments, HITRUST certifications, ISO 27001 audits, Cybersecurity Testing, Privacy, Advisory and Consulting Services. CyberGuard Advantage is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and provides services globally to over 350 clients.

About Control Logics

Control Logics is a provider of security, audit and compliance solutions tailored to businesses of every size. Since 2008, the Control Logics team of certified auditors has performed compliance assessments at over 200 companies located in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com

CONTACT:

Homan Lajevardi - Co-founder & Director

Email: homan@control-logics.com

Toll Free: 1.866.955.6442

SOURCE: CyberGuard Advantage

