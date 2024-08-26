Anzeige
26.08.2024
Angel Yeast Expands into Probiotics R&D and Production, Advances Biotech Transformation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, has officially put its plateau probiotics project into production in Xizang, a milestone of the company's biotech transformation strategy and a key step to achieve local, industrialized production of probiotics.

Angel Yeast Expands into Probiotics R&D and Production, Advances Biotech Transformation

The probiotics product can be applied in the food, healthcare, agriculture industries and more, boasting huge economic value and market potential. Angel Yeast's probiotics production now focuses on three main industrialized strains - the Lactobacillus plantarum S2 has strong acid-producing capacity and excellent fermentation results, which can be utilized in food and agriculture productions; the DB-8 that's mainly applied in dairy products and can make the yogurt to have a natural tomato flavor without additives, which is of high commercial value; and Streptococcus thermophilus, which can prevent the yogurt from further acidification over time to maintain the good taste.

He Xinzhang, general manager of Angel Yeast's subsidiary in Xizang, noted that for three years, the R&D team overcame altitude sickness and visited the herdsmen's families, collected dairy products, and traveled to the high-altitude areas to chase yaks and pick up cow dung, completing a series of microbial resources census collection and evaluation works with fruitful results.

"We collected and preserved over 1,800 bacterial strains and identified the ones to be industrialized. Now we not only have the patent-licensed probiotic strains, but also own the independent intellectual property rights of the production process, which together build up our competitive advantages in the market," said He. "And as we expand the probiotics project in Xizang we're also building a local talent pipeline of management, finance, and equipment professionals."

The Xizang Angel Zhufeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. owns full independent property rights from the key strains to production processes, and the factory workshop is fully digitalized and automated to achieve automatic control, fully enclosed conveying, digital management and quality tracing of all sections.

Looking ahead, Angel Yeast will carry out its strategic roadmap of biotech transformation and accelerate development with innovation as the catalyst. The company is developing four new key biotech sectors - microorganisms and cell cultures, biocatalysis and enzymes, biomaterials, and biotechnology services, while promoting the applications of synthetic biology in the fields of healthcare, bio-agriculture, biomaterials and more.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489410/Angel_Yeast.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-expands-into-probiotics-rd-and-production-advances-biotech-transformation-302230498.html

