Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A31C30 | ISIN: DE000A31C305 | Ticker-Symbol: M0YN
Xetra
26.08.24
16:36 Uhr
4,200 Euro
-0,260
-5,83 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9804,14017:02
3,9804,14016:56
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2024 16:26 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mynaric AG: Departure of Mustafa Veziroglu from the Management Board and Appointment of Andreas Reif as Chief Restructuring Officer

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Mustafa Veziroglu, the chairman of the Management Board of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA; ISIN: US62857X1019)(FRA:M0YN; ISIN: DE000A31C305) and the Supervisory Board of Mynaric AG today agreed to terminate in mutual consent the appointment of Mr. Veziroglu as chairman and member of the Management Board of Mynaric AG with immediate effect.

Additionally, with immediate effect, the Supervisory Board has appointed Andreas Reif as member of the Management Board and Chief Restructuring Officer.

With a view to the latest changes in the Management Board, the annual general meeting of Mynaric AG, scheduled for August 29, 2024, shall be postponed. The Company will announce details of this separately in due course.

End of Inside Information

Company: Mynaric AG
Bertha-Kipfmüller-Str. 2-8
81249 München
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
www.mynaric.com

SOURCE: Mynaric AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
