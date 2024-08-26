Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings Announces Collaboration with Renowned Argentine Artist Aldo Sessa

Collaboration to Highlight Argentine Culture Across Company's Luxury Hospitality and E-Commerce Platforms with Exclusive Art and Luxury Products

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced a collaboration with renowned Argentine artist and photographer, Aldo Sessa, in which the artist's work will be featured among several of the Company's assets including its hospitality establishments as well as its ecommerce properties.

Aldo Sessa is a renowned Argentine artist and photographer famous for his captivating black and white photography, which captures the essence of Argentina's culture, landscapes and people. With a career spanning more than five decades, Sessa has published numerous acclaimed books and has exhibited his work internationally. He has published with Ray Bradbury, Jorge Luis Borges and Juan José Güiraldes, among others. His art is distinguished by a profound attention to detail and a unique ability to convey emotions through his lens, making him one of Argentina's most influential visual artists.

The collaboration includes marketing Sessa's work on Gaucho - Buenos Aires' e-commerce website gaucho.com as well as its US flagship store in Miami's Design District, and featuring at the Company's luxury hospitality properties Algodon Mansion in Buenos Aires, and other channels. In addition to a US book signing tour, the collaboration is also slated to include a design collaboration with Gaucho - Buenos Aires' design team to develop a collection of luxury leather bags, ponchos, ornate knives, and other luxury apparel and home goods.

This collaboration underscores Gaucho Holdings' commitment to blending art and luxury across its diverse portfolio, which includes fine wines, high-end real estate, and Argentine-inspired fashion and home goods. By integrating Aldo Sessa's evocative artwork, Gaucho Holdings aims to enrich the cultural experience of its customers and guests, providing a unique and immersive encounter with Argentine artistry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aldo Sessa, whose work so beautifully captures the spirit of Argentina," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "This collaboration not only enhances the aesthetic and cultural value of our offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the finest elements of Argentine culture to a global audience."

For more information about Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. and its diverse portfolio, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, changes to exchange rates and their impact on the Company, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com