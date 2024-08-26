Empowering Real-Time Decision Making with Apache Flink and AI at Scandinavia's Premier Tech Event

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink and a leader in real-time data streaming, is set to participate in TechBBQ Copenhagen 2024, a leading startup and tech event in Scandinavia, on September 11-12, 2024. The event is a key gathering for startups, scaleups, and tech innovators in the region, offering a platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies and fostering industry connections.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826688157/en/

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink and a leader in real-time data streaming, is set to participate in TechBBQ Copenhagen 2024, a leading startup and tech event in Scandinavia, on September 11-12, 2024. The event is a key gathering for startups, scaleups, and tech innovators in the region, offering a platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies and fostering industry connections. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ververica will host a Garden session, a focused 40-minute discussion for an intimate audience of 50 attendees, titled "Real-Time Decisions with Data and AI." This session will explore the critical role of real-time data processing in enhancing user experiences across various digital platforms.

Session Details:

11:50 am on 11 September 2024

Location: Blue Garden Tent

Topic Overview: The session will provide insights into how real-time data streaming and AI can be leveraged to improve user engagement and satisfaction in industries ranging from gaming and streaming to ride-hailing and online dating. The talk will cover practical applications using technologies such as Apache Kafka, Apache Flink, and OpenSearch.

Ben Gamble, Field CTO at Ververica, will lead the session, demonstrating how to create efficient real-time analytics pipelines that meet the demands of today's digital users.

While attending TechBBQ, Ververica also aims to introduce Flink Forward Berlin 2024, its flagship conference focused on Apache Flink and streaming data technologies, to a broader Scandinavian audience. The company sees this event as an ideal platform to raise awareness of the upcoming conference and the benefits it brings to developers and tech professionals.

Ververica continues to pioneer advancements in real-time data streaming and processing, the company remains committed to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the global tech community. The participation in TechBBQ Copenhagen and the insights shared during the session are a glimpse of the company's ongoing efforts to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology.

Attendees and industry professionals are encouraged to connect with Ververica at the event to explore how these solutions can transform their operations and to learn more about the upcoming Flink Forward Berlin 2024 conference.

For additional information, please visit www.ververica.com.

About Ververica

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826688157/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

sarah@sevanspr.com