Ronnie Coleman Signature Series: Ronnie Coleman Receives Ben Weider's Lifetime Achievement Award, Expands Supplement Line Into Brazil and Finally Gets His Day in Court

Ronnie Coleman continues to stack the awards and his supplement line, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, expands footprint into Brazil.

LAKE MARY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Ronnie Coleman has yet another trophy to add to his shelf. On August 4, 2024, Dan Solomon and Tim Gardner presented Ronnie with the Ben Weider Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious IFBB Tampa Pro competition. Having known and worked for Ben in the past, this award has an even greater meaning for Ronnie. Ronnie went on to say "The Weider family are truly exceptional people. They have done so much for the sport and so much for me and my family. To say I'm grateful to receive this award is an understatement. I'm humbled beyond belief."









Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® supplement brand has officially expanded its global presence in the Brazilian marketplace. Unlike other international businesses for Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, Brazil will serve as a secondary headquarters where all production, distribution, warehousing, and sales will occur within the country. This strategic decision allows Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® to optimize logistics, pricing, and accessibility for Brazilian customers, making premium products more competitive against local brands. In addition, it will help neutralize the complexities of exchange rates, import duties, and taxes. Ronnie stated "Brazil has always been a favorite country of mine. The fans are fantastic, and they love the sport of bodybuilding. I'm super excited about my upcoming tour and look forward to getting our products in every store nationwide." For more details about Ronnie's products in Brazil and more information on the Brazilian tour, check out www.ronniecoleman.com.br.

They say, "All good things come to those who are patient." After 5 ½ years, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® finally has a set jury trial date of September 16, 2024 in Sanford, Seminole County, Florida. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® filed a lawsuit against two companies in 2019 and will finally have their day in court.

RCBA Nutraceuticals LCC, doing business as Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Western Packaging, Inc. and PolyFirst Packaging, Inc. from Wisconsin. The case alleges that Western defrauded RCBA and that Western and PolyFirst committed civil conspiracy against Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®. The plaintiff also seeks punitive damages against the defendants. PolyFirst was acquired by Cincinnati-based ProAmpac, which is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, along with management and co-investors. The trial is scheduled for a duration of three weeks.

Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® is a highly regarded fitness supplement brand founded by Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia® champion. The brand is dedicated to providing top-tier supplements to help fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® has become synonymous with excellence in the fitness industry because of its uncompromising quality and attention to detail. To learn more, visit: https://ronniecoleman.net

