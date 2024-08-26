Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2024 16:50 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ronnie Coleman Signature Series: Ronnie Coleman Receives Ben Weider's Lifetime Achievement Award, Expands Supplement Line Into Brazil and Finally Gets His Day in Court

Ronnie Coleman continues to stack the awards and his supplement line, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, expands footprint into Brazil.

LAKE MARY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Ronnie Coleman has yet another trophy to add to his shelf. On August 4, 2024, Dan Solomon and Tim Gardner presented Ronnie with the Ben Weider Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious IFBB Tampa Pro competition. Having known and worked for Ben in the past, this award has an even greater meaning for Ronnie. Ronnie went on to say "The Weider family are truly exceptional people. They have done so much for the sport and so much for me and my family. To say I'm grateful to receive this award is an understatement. I'm humbled beyond belief."



Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® supplement brand has officially expanded its global presence in the Brazilian marketplace. Unlike other international businesses for Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, Brazil will serve as a secondary headquarters where all production, distribution, warehousing, and sales will occur within the country. This strategic decision allows Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® to optimize logistics, pricing, and accessibility for Brazilian customers, making premium products more competitive against local brands. In addition, it will help neutralize the complexities of exchange rates, import duties, and taxes. Ronnie stated "Brazil has always been a favorite country of mine. The fans are fantastic, and they love the sport of bodybuilding. I'm super excited about my upcoming tour and look forward to getting our products in every store nationwide." For more details about Ronnie's products in Brazil and more information on the Brazilian tour, check out www.ronniecoleman.com.br.

They say, "All good things come to those who are patient." After 5 ½ years, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® finally has a set jury trial date of September 16, 2024 in Sanford, Seminole County, Florida. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® filed a lawsuit against two companies in 2019 and will finally have their day in court.

RCBA Nutraceuticals LCC, doing business as Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Western Packaging, Inc. and PolyFirst Packaging, Inc. from Wisconsin. The case alleges that Western defrauded RCBA and that Western and PolyFirst committed civil conspiracy against Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®. The plaintiff also seeks punitive damages against the defendants. PolyFirst was acquired by Cincinnati-based ProAmpac, which is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, along with management and co-investors. The trial is scheduled for a duration of three weeks.

Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® is a highly regarded fitness supplement brand founded by Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia® champion. The brand is dedicated to providing top-tier supplements to help fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® has become synonymous with excellence in the fitness industry because of its uncompromising quality and attention to detail. To learn more, visit: https://ronniecoleman.net

Contact Information

William Pohlmann
Director of Marketing
william@ronniecoleman.net

SOURCE: Ronnie Coleman Signature Series

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.