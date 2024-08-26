Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JJ7B | ISIN: US1976411033 | Ticker-Symbol: 64H
Frankfurt
26.08.24
08:02 Uhr
15,700 Euro
+0,700
+4,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,70016,00017:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 14:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approval for Merger of Freehold Bank Into Columbia Bank

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBK) (the "Company"), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, announced today that Columbia Bank has received the requisite regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency necessary to merge Freehold Bank with and into Columbia Bank.

The transaction is expected to be completed on October 5, 2024, which is also the anticipated systems conversion date for the merger. The closing of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 66 full-service banking offices. Freehold Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey that operates 2 full-service banking offices. Both banks offer traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in their market areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward-looking statements: (i) the completion of the merger may take longer than currently expected; (ii) the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to be realized; (iii) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger may be greater than expected; (iv) the interest rate environment may further compress margins and adversely affect net interest income; (v) the risks associated with continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; and (vi) changes in legislation, regulations and policies. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed transaction or other matters attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.