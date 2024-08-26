G2 Goldfields Inc.: G2 Goldfields Reports 2024 Year End Results and Files Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report for the OKO Project in Guyana

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSX:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended May 31, 2024. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended May 31, 2024 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .



Dan Noone, President and CEO, commented: "2024 was a milestone year for the Company. We raised approximately $22 million in January from AngloGold Ashanti, which was subsequently augmented by the $42 million private placement completed in August. This strong cash position will allow us to continue to advance our high grade OKO project and execute our exploration plans for our district scale land package."

G2 also filed a revised independent technical report (the "Revised Technical Report") on SEDAR+, which supersedes and replaces the technical report the Company filed on May 17, 2024. The Revised Technical Report is still entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America," with the same effective date of March 27, 2024. The date of the Revised Technical Report is June 20, 2024, and there was no change to the mineral resource estimate announced by the Company in a news release dated April 3, 2024. The Revised Technical Report was prepared to replace Figures 1.4, 14.14 and 25.4, which show the grade-tonnage curve for the Ghanie zone underground, because they inadvertently replicated the data for the open pit.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana's largest gold mine. G2 announced an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") on the Oko property in Guyana (see press release dated April 3, 2024) and has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America" in respect of the MRE. Highlights of the MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Mineral Resource for the Oko Main Zone (OMZ): 495,000 oz. Au - Inferred contained within 2,413,000 tonnes @ 6.38 g/t Au 686,000 oz. Au - Indicated contained within 2,368,000 tonnes @ 9.03 g/t Au

Total combined open pit and underground Mineral Resource for the Ghanie Zone: 604,000 oz. Au - Inferred contained within 12,216,000 tonnes @ 1.54 g/t Au 236,000 oz. Au - Indicated contained within 3,344,000 tonnes @ 2.20 g/t Au



The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 27, 2024. Significantly, the updated MRE lie within 500 meters of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870's, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Forward-Looking Information

