Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.



First Six Months 2024 Financial Results (Ended June 30, 2024), and 2023 comparative results First 6 Months 2024 First 6 Months 2023 CHANGE Revenues $ 214.3 million $ 193.5 million 10.8% Operating Profit $ 1.2 million $ -2.8 million 144.7% Net Income $ -0.5 million $ 0.02 million (3500.0)% EPS1 $ -0.02 $ 0.001 (2100.0)%

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $214.3 million, a increase of 10.8% from $193.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to revenue increases across the Company's Thailand, North Asia and Rest of World ("ROW") regions. Net revenue in the Company's Thailand region increased by 14.0%, mainly driven by higher sales of power cables and fabrication services, fueled by economic expansion and government efforts in infrastructure development, public utilities, and the implementation of renewable energy, particularly solar power. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region increased by 12.5% for several reasons, including a rise in copper prices, growth in the number of new customers, and the commencement of rectangular wire production. Although the sales volume of rectangular wires was not large, their prices were relatively higher. Revenues in the Company's ROW region increased by 7.5%, the primary driver of this growth was the amplified sales of power cables, spurred by the increased demand in 2024 in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $1.2 million, a increase of 144.7% from operating profit of $-2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Operating profit margin increased from a loss of (1.44)% in 2023 to a profit of 0.58% in 2024. In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin increased from (7.87)% in 2023 to 1.41% in 2024. This positive shift was largely due to enhanced profitability in the public sector and the reversal of the inventory valuation provision. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin decreased from 7.08% in 2023 to (1.52)% in 2024, this downturn was primarily due to the reversal of previously provided provisions for employee benefits and pensions in 2023, along with a rise in research and development expenditures in 2024.

The ROW region's operating profit margin decreased from 2.11% in 2023 to 1.66% in 2024 primarily due to an increased allowance for onerous contracts in Singapore.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $12.5 million, compared to $11.0 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net profit attributable to APWC equity shareholders of the parent was $-0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net profit of $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 20.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $33.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $39.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Current assets totaled $282.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $295.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Working capital was $154.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Short-term bank loans were $53.665 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $72,000 from $53.737 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had $6.2 million in long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2024, compared to no long-term debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $149.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $157.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

APWC reported cash used in operating activities of $10.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities in the amount of $3.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The cash outflow from operating activities was primarily due to slower accounts receivable collection. The Company reported $0.8 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2023. The decrease in cash used in investing activities in the six months of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in purchases of property, plant and equipment in 2024. APWC reported $9.1 million in cash inflows from financing activities during the first six months of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in cash outflows from financing activities in the same period of 2023. The increase in cash inflows was due to an increase in borrowing in 2024.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company's major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Non-Audited)

(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 214,330 193,478 Cost of sales (200,848 ) (185,501 ) Gross profit 13,482 7,977 Other operating income 981 243 Selling, general and administrative expenses (12,471 ) (10,990 ) Other operating expenses - (9 ) Operating profit 1,241 (2,779 ) Finance costs (1,165 ) (1,194 ) Finance income 97 87 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (1 ) Exchange loss 149 (66 ) Other income 243 571 Other expense (207 ) - (Loss)/Profit before tax 357 (3,382 ) Income tax expense (397 ) 913 Loss for the period (40 ) (2,469 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (510 ) 15 Non-controlling interests 470 (2,484 ) (40 ) (2,469 ) Basic and diluted profit per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.001 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 20,616,227

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Non-Audited)

(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 US$'000 US$'000 (Loss)/Profit for the period (40 ) (2,469 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil (10,289 ) (5,827 ) (10,289 ) (5,827 ) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 253 667 Income tax effect (51 ) (133 ) 202 534 Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 41 69 Income tax effect (8 ) (14 ) 33 55 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (10,054 ) (5,238 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (10,094 ) (7,707 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (7,113 ) (4,063 ) Non-controlling interests (2,981 ) (3,644 ) (10,094 ) (7,707 )

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US Dollars)

As of

June 30, 2024

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2023

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 33,653 37,970 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 14 307 Trade receivables 109,552 104,955 Other receivables 1,218 1,670 Contract assets 2,962 13,946 Due from related parties 552 1,368 Inventories 123,218 128,230 Prepayments 5,542 2,595 Other current assets 5,788 3,909 282,499 294,950 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,350 2,902 Property, plant and equipment 45,744 49,941 Right of use assets 2,354 2,825 Investment properties 4,862 5,112 Intangible assets 128 124 Investments in associates 753 810 Deferred tax assets 7,502 7,799 Other non-current assets 2,769 2,201 67,462 71,714 Total assets 349,961 366,664

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US Dollars)

As of

June 30, 2024

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2023

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 53,665 53,737 Trade and other payables 50,051 51,743 Due to related parties 4,776 7,941 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 74 Accruals 11,340 15,250 Current tax liabilities 956 2,116 Employee benefit liabilities 1,390 1,839 Financial lease liabilities 482 638 Other current liabilities 5,197 7,235 127,857 140,573 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 6,177 - Employee benefit liabilities 6,146 5,997 Lease liabilities 1,169 1,445 Other non-current liabilities 183 188 17,577 11,470 Total liabilities 145,434 152,043 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 57,421 57,931 Other components of equity (25,746 ) (19,143 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 149,946 157,059 Non-controlling interests 54,581 57,562 Total equity 204,527 214,621 Total liabilities and equity 349,961 366,664

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Non-Audited)

(In thousands of US Dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (10,768 ) (3,518 ) Net cash used in investing activities (797 ) (2,849 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,092 (7,389 ) Effect of exchange rate (1,844 ) (1,273 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,317 ) (15,029 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,970 54,017 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 33,653 38,988

_____________________________________

1 The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 20,616,227 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The numerator uses the profit or loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent.