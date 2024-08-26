Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010
München
26.08.24
08:09 Uhr
0,925 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Interim consolidated financial statement of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2024

Over 6 months of 2024, Kauno energija AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Kauno energija AB (code - 235014830) and GO Energy LT UAB (code - 303042623), achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 49.2 million. It is by EUR 2.1 million more than over respective period of 2023.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 5.5 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 1.5 million more than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before taxes, amortization and other non-cash expense items (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2023, increased by EUR 1.5 million and reached EUR 10.7 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million20242023Change
Revenue 49.251.74.8%
EBITDA 10.78.8(21.6%)
Profit 5.54.0(37.5%)

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2024 (see attachments).

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
