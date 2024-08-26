Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Today marks a milestone for cannabis retailers across Canada and the United States as Sticky Cards, the only Apple Wallet and Google Wallet cannabis loyalty program, announces its integration with Greenline, a BLAZE® company.

This collaboration allows Greenline customers to increase loyalty sign-ups for cannabis retailers inside the Apple Wallet and Google Wallet - featuring push notifications without the need of additional apps.





Leading the Way in Cannabis Tech

Greenline is Canada's leading point-of-sale software for cannabis retail, offering a comprehensive solution for both in-store and online experiences.

Featuring an integrated e-commerce platform, BLAZE ECOM, BLAZE APPS, Scan-to-Shop, and BLAZEPAY payment processing functionality, Greenline's expanding marketplace of industry-leading partners and integrations further solidifies its position as a market leader.

"It's no secret that the Sticky Cards integration with Greenline POS is one of my favourites - everything just works like magic," said Varun Sharma, CEO of Sticky Cards. "Customers walk in the door and scan their Sticky Card to the POS barcode scanner and points get automatically added. No more privacy issues of customers having to share their phone numbers in store."

Disrupting the Traditional Loyalty Model

Sticky Cards is the first app-free cannabis loyalty program designed specifically for cannabis retailers. Sticky Cards removes the need for any app downloads by living in customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

Unlike apps, Sticky Cards never expire, never get offloaded to the cloud, and ensure a 100% message delivery rate. This allows cannabis dispensaries to skip SMS censorship and send targeted push notifications directly to their customers' phones.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Sticky Cards," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for cannabis retailers. By improving flexibility and efficiency, we're supporting cannabis retailers to achieve long-term success through more refined loyalty programs."

When a Sticky Card is scanned at Greenline's POS, the platform intuitively presents the customer record, displaying the customer's loyalty points, transaction history, and available rewards.

The Sticky Cards barcode now allows retailers to pull up customers without asking for their phone number, protecting their private information from other customers in-store.

Helping Retailers Break Through Previous Barriers

Retailers are already seeing the benefits of this integration. Cannabis retailer The Woods Cannabis, was one of the first Greenline cannabis retailers to benefit from the integration.

This integration delivers personalized promotions directly to customers phones with a 100% delivery rate, using automated geo-targeted push notifications that trigger when customers are within 100m of a store.

Sticky Cards and Greenline are setting new standards for cannabis loyalty, proving that when innovation meets collaboration, the possibilities are limitless.

