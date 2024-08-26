Tidal Wave Auto Spa Ranks No. 2,008 on 2024 Inc. 5000, No. 34 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Consumer Services Companies

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Makes Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / For the fifth consecutive year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, an industry-leading conveyor car wash company, has made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.





Tidal Wave Auto Spa Logo





This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa ranked No. 2,008 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, with three-year revenue growth of 259%. Of the 2024 Consumer Services industry honorees, Tidal Wave ranked No. 34 of 101 total honorees. In the company's home state of Georgia, they ranked No. 1 of the Consumer Services industry honorees.

"We are honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year," said Tidal Wave founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our top priority is to deliver an exceptional wash experience to every customer, and our growth over the past year has allowed us to share that with more communities across the country. I often say that we have the world's best customers, and I truly mean that. None of this would be possible without our incredible customers choosing Tidal Wave, and I am grateful for our dedicated team that continuously strives to exceed expectations and redefine the car wash industry."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is currently the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the country, with 279 locations across the South, Northeast and Midwestern United States. This year, the company has opened 57 brand-new locations and added two new states to their footprint. By year end, the company will officially operate locations in 31 states.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 279 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

